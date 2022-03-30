Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
banff hikes

This Alberta Hiking Trail Has A Giant Suspension Bridge & Stunning Mountain Views

Hope you're not afraid of heights.

Calgary Staff Writer
A woman posing on the Blackshale Suspension Bridge. Right: A woman looking at the view from the bridge.

A woman posing on the Blackshale Suspension Bridge. Right: A woman looking at the view from the bridge.

@larissa_speaks | Instagram, @aliciaemma_xo | Instagram

Alberta isn't short of incredible hikes and stunning scenery if you need an escape from the city.

But if you're looking for a new trail to tackle, this 6-kilometre treelined hike in Kananaskis leads you to a suspension bridge over a creek with stunning views of the surrounding mountains.

The Blackshale Suspension Bridge is in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, which is filled to the brim with nature and home to the stunning blue waters of the Upper and Lower Kananaskis Lakes. Best of all, the bridge is just a 90-minute drive from Calgary making it the perfect day trip.

Despite climbing 333 metres in elevation, this hike is actually pretty easy and takes around two hours to complete.

You can start the hike near the Black Prince parking lot and head to the High Rockies trail heading south. The trail is lined with trees as far as the eye can see so it's the perfect place to truly get lost in nature.

The whole hike is renowned for having no phone service so make sure you're fully prepared with snacks and drinks and all your hiking essentials.

The trail eventually leads you to the highlight of the hike — the Blackshale Suspension Bridge. The bridge feels like it's floating above Blackshale Creek and it's the perfect place to stop for a picnic and take in the amazing Kananaskis mountain views.

If a 6-kilometre hike isn't for you, there are shorter trails including a 3-kilometre hike and one that's less than one kilometre that takes you directly to the bridge.

Blackshale Suspension Bridge

Price: Free.

Address: Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, Kananaskis Country, AB.

Why You Need To Go: It's the perfect day trip with an easy hike. You'll be rewarded with stunning mountain views and a picture-perfect suspension bridge over a creek.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...