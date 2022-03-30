This Alberta Hiking Trail Has A Giant Suspension Bridge & Stunning Mountain Views
Hope you're not afraid of heights.
Alberta isn't short of incredible hikes and stunning scenery if you need an escape from the city.
But if you're looking for a new trail to tackle, this 6-kilometre treelined hike in Kananaskis leads you to a suspension bridge over a creek with stunning views of the surrounding mountains.
The Blackshale Suspension Bridge is in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, which is filled to the brim with nature and home to the stunning blue waters of the Upper and Lower Kananaskis Lakes. Best of all, the bridge is just a 90-minute drive from Calgary making it the perfect day trip.
Despite climbing 333 metres in elevation, this hike is actually pretty easy and takes around two hours to complete.
You can start the hike near the Black Prince parking lot and head to the High Rockies trail heading south. The trail is lined with trees as far as the eye can see so it's the perfect place to truly get lost in nature.
The whole hike is renowned for having no phone service so make sure you're fully prepared with snacks and drinks and all your hiking essentials.
The trail eventually leads you to the highlight of the hike — the Blackshale Suspension Bridge. The bridge feels like it's floating above Blackshale Creek and it's the perfect place to stop for a picnic and take in the amazing Kananaskis mountain views.
If a 6-kilometre hike isn't for you, there are shorter trails including a 3-kilometre hike and one that's less than one kilometre that takes you directly to the bridge.
Blackshale Suspension Bridge
Price: Free.
Address: Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, Kananaskis Country, AB.
Why You Need To Go: It's the perfect day trip with an easy hike. You'll be rewarded with stunning mountain views and a picture-perfect suspension bridge over a creek.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.