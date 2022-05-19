8 Easy Alberta Hikes That Will Give You All The Views & Aren't Grassi Lakes
Weekend hike anyone?
Alberta has some of the most stunning scenery in the world, but even if you're not hugely into hiking, you don't have to miss out on those incredible views.
These Alberta hikes may be super easy, but they definitely don't skimp on the photo ops. You'll be able to see some of the most stunning lakes and waterfalls without having to work too hard.
As the super popular Grassi Lakes trail is under construction this year, here are some alternatives that are just as scenic:
Lake Agnes
Price: Parking at the lakeshore is $12.25 per vehicle a day.
Address: Lake Louise, AB
Why You Need To Go: This stunning trail begins at Lake Louise, and climbs steadily up hill until you reach the gorgeous Mirror Lake and then the turquoise waters of Lake Agnes. You can take a break at the iconic tea house and absorb the scenery.
Black Prince Cirque
Price: Free.
Address: Smith-Dorian trail, Highway 742, Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, AB.
Why You Need To Go: On this 5-kilometre hike, you'll wander through a beautiful Kananaskis forest before you reach Warspite Lake where you can relax by the emerald waters. You can also visit the nearby Blackshale Suspension Bridge.
Grotto Creek Canyon
Price: Free.
Address: Grotto Mountain Pond, Bighorn No. 8, AB.
Why You Need To Go: This rocky trail is super fun and packed with history with stunning views at every twist and turn. You can also find ancient wall paintings dating back thousands of years on some of the canyon faces before reaching a waterfall.
Mistaya Canyon
Price: Free.
Address: Icefields Pkwy., AB.
Why You Should Go: This short hike is the best way to break up a trip between Banff and Jasper. You'll get to see the rushing waterfall as well as stunning mountain views.
Peyto Lake
Price: Free.
Address: Icefields Pkwy., AB.
Why You Should Go: While there's a fairly steep uphill climb to reach Peyto Lake's viewing deck, it's worth the short hike. You'll get stunning views of the bright blue water that'll rival Lake Louise.
Tunnel Mountain
Price: Free.
Address: 137 St. Julien Rd., Banff, AB.
Why You Should Go: This Banff hike is not only easy but you'll be rewarded with incredible views over the Bow Valley. Look out for iconic spots like the Banff Springs Hotel and Golf Course from the top.
Troll Falls
Price: Free.
Address: Kananaskis Country, AB.
Why You Need To Go: This forested trail feels like you're walking through a fairytale. You can easily hike to the first waterfall on the Troll Falls trail but there are also even more hidden waterfalls to see if you keep on the path.
Prairie View
Price: Free.
Address: Kananaskis Country, AB.
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're on top of world when you hike the Prairie View Trail. This day hike gives you incredible views the Rockies and the blue waters of Barrier Lake. The viewpoint over the lake is the perfect place to stop for a picnic.