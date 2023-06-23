This Stunning Alberta Hike Takes You Through 2 Countries In One Day & The Views Are Unreal
Hiking season is here and if you're looking for a completely unique hike to add to your summer bucket list, one trail takes you through stunning scenery and across two countries, all in the space of a day.
Goat Haunt is due to open to visitors on June 24, 2023 and the unique hike takes you right down from southern Alberta's Waterton Lakes National Park into Montana's Glacier National Park, crossing the U.S.-Canada border in the process. However, it's unlike any border crossing you'll have tackled before.
The super remote area is only accessible by hiking or watercraft and there are plenty of different ways to make the most of the incredible views. In order to enjoy everything Goat Haunt has to offer, you'll have to make sure you have approval to cross the border.
If you're looking to take a trip out to Goat Haunt this summer, here's what you need to know ahead of time.
How to hike Goat Haunt
The suggested and most popular way to access the remote hike from Waterton Lakes National Park. Hikers will join the trail from the Bertha trailhead in Waterton Townsite before making their way south through forests long Upper Waterton Lake.
The trail largely run through the forests of Glacier National Park and Waterton Lakes National Park and it takes around four hours to hike one way.
When you reach the Goat Haunt Ranger Station, you'll be rewarded with incredible views of the Rocky Mountains and the mirror-like Upper Waterton Lake which is the perfect place to take a rest and take in the beauty of Glacier National Park.
The hike to Goat Haunt is around 13.5 kilometres each way so if you're even if you're an experienced hiker, you'll want to make sure you're fully prepared for the 27-kilometre round trip.
Once you make it to Goat Haunt, you'll also be able to take International Peace Park hikes, led by Parks Canada and National Parks Service interpreters between June 30 and September 1 to learn more about the unique area. Full schedules of activities can be found on the National Parks Service website.
There are places to stay if you're looking to spend a night in the great outdoors, with camping shelters and backcountry campsites along the route too.
During the summer, you can also pre-book a 2.5-hour boat ride via Shoreline Cruises, which allows you to ride out to Goat Haunt and hike back up to Waterton or vice versa, saving your feet in the process.
If hiking isn't your thing, you can relax and enjoy the stunning scenery of Goat Haunt by taking the cruise both ways.
You still need to show that you're crossing the border
Even though the hiking trail isn't manned with border patrol officers, you'll still need to report your entry into the U.S. using Customs and Border Protection's free CPB ROAM app.
You can either download the app on your personal device or use the tablets at partner sites in Waterton townsite – The Tamarack at 214 Mt. View Rd. and the Rocky Mountain General Store at 307 Wind Flower Ave.
Obviously you'll need to ensure you're somewhere with cell service or WiFi to report your entry. Entry can be registered up to five hours before you plan to enter the U.S. so don't try to wait until you're on the trail to do this.
If you're downloading the app, you'll be asked to register or sign in to a login.gov account, enter information, and answer some declaration questions. In some cases, you may be asked to video chat with a CBP officer.
Once those steps have been completed, you'll either receive your entry approval or the next steps via email.
According to the U.S. National Park Service, all nationalities, regardless of citizenship are eligible to use the Customs and Border Protection ROAM app, but some circumstances require in-person inspection.
Make sure you pack everything you need
If you're planning to tackle Goat Haunt, you'll need to make sure you have everything you need. To complete your entry with the CBP, you'll need to include a photo of your passport so be sure to pack this in advance to save you from any disappointment.
Once you've reported your entry to CBP, you're free to tackle the hike or travel down the lake by boat.
If you aren't planning to hike and you're just taking a return cruise back to Waterton within 30 minutes, you won't need to show your passport, according to Shoreline Cruises.
Anyone else will need to report their entry into the U.S. and have their passport on hand.
If you're planning to hike either to or from Goat Haunt, you'll need to make sure you have all your usual hiking supplies. Bear spray is a must, as well as making sure you have plenty of food and water to get you through the long trek.
As with any hike, visitors will need to check the trail status reports to make sure its safe to hike.
You'll travel through Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park
Part of what makes Goat Haunt such a unique hike is making your way through the Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park, a World Heritage Site across the border of the U.S. and Canada.
It's actually the world's first "international peace park," according to Visit Montana, with incredible scenery of mountains, stunning lakes, rivers and waterfalls.
“Crossing the border by hiking trail or watercraft is a unique experience for visitors to enjoy the majesty of the Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park," Locke Marshall, superintendent for Waterton Lakes Field Unit said in a press release.
"We are eager to provide an experience once again for peace park visitors to connect with nature on both sides of the United States-Canada border.”
If you're visiting Waterton Lakes this summer, there are a ton of other spectacular hikes to try out in the area, including a short and sweet hike to a stunning Red Rock Canyon. Adventurous hikers might also want to try out the incredible Crypt Lake trail, which has been named by National Geographic as one of the world's "most thrilling trails."
