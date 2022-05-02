8 Places You Should Visit In Waterton Lakes National Park Instead Of Going To Banff Again
Beat the crowds this summer.
When you think of Alberta, chances are you'll think of the incredible mountains and lakes of Banff or Jasper. But if you feel like you've exhausted Banff, Waterton Lakes National Park has some truly unique places for you to check out this summer.
Rather than visiting the Banff Springs Hotel, you could head to the historical Prince Of Wales hotel. There are also plenty of hikes and lakes to check out that are way less busy than Lake Louise. There's even a canyon of bright red rocks that looks like it's from another world.
If you're looking for things to do in Waterton Lakes National Park, these eight things are definitely worth the hype.
Prince Of Wales Hotel
Price: Rooms start from $259 per night.
Address: Alberta Provincial Route 5, Waterton Park, AB.
Why You Should Go: This historic Alberta hotel is set on top of a hill with views over the mountains and gorgeous Waterton Lake. Even if you aren't staying the night, you can book in for afternoon in the stunning Royal Stewart Dining Room.
Red Rock Canyon
Price: Free.
Address: Red Rock Pkwy., Waterton Park, AB.
Why You Should Go: Red Rock Canyon can be reached with a super easy 3.5-kilometre hike. You can head right into the canyon and paddle in the creek, while checking out the stunning natural red rocks that hardly look real.
Crypt Lake
Price: $30 per person for the shuttle boat.
Address: 101 Waterton Ave, Waterton Park, AB.
Why You Should Go: Getting to Crypt Lake is an epic 17-kilometre day hike and you can only reach the trail start point by boat. But the super unique hike also includes climbing a steel ladder and crawling through a cave to reach the crystal clear waters.
Bear's Hump
Price: Free.
Address: Bear's Hump Trailhead, Waterton Park, AB.
Why You Should Go: This short hike is a must-see in Waterton. From the hump, you get incredible panoramic views of the Waterton Valley with mountains and lakes as far as the eye can see.
Cameron Falls
Price: Free.
Address: Cameron Falls Dr., Waterton, AB.
Why You Should Go: Cameron Falls is one of Waterton's most scenic waterfalls, and it's actually been known to turn pink every once in a while due to red mud getting washed into the water. It's pretty rare to see the pink falls but even with its usual crystal clear water, it's still beautiful.
Kootenai Brown Trail
Price: Free.
Address: Hwy 5, Waterton Park, AB.
Why You Should Go: In late spring and early summer, Waterton is famous for its gorgeous displays of wildflowers that pop up across the national park. One of the most popular is the Kootenai Brown Trail where you can cycle among the blooms.
Waterton Town
Price: Free.
Address: Waterton, AB.
Why You Should Go: Right in the heart of the national park is the townsite of Waterton. It's the perfect place to stop if you need a break from hiking or if you have a bit of downtime and want to hang out by the lake in the sunshine.
Cameron Lake
Price: Free.
Address: Akamina Parkway, Waterton, AB.
Why You Should Go: Just a short drive from Waterton town, you'll find the stunning blue waters of Cameron Lake. There's a short 1.6-kilometre trail to follow along the lakeshore, and you can also rent canoes, kayaks and paddle boards.
