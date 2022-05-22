This Alberta Lake Has Sparkling Turquoise Water & You Can Go For A Dip Among The Rockies
It's like an oasis. 🗻☀️
Summer is fast approaching in Alberta, and if you're looking for the perfect place to cool off this summer, this gorgeous lake will deliver some truly stunning mountain views.
Quarry Lake is in Canmore, just over an hour's drive from Calgary but it feels like a million miles away from the city.
The stunning turquoise water of Quarry Lake is enticing enough, but the lake is also surrounded by lush forest and it has impressive mountain views that are out of this world.
The lake, though stunning, is 100m deep in some places but there is a shallow sandy area that's perfect for paddling.
It's fed by an underground mountain spring so though the water isn't going to be warm, it's super refreshing to cool off on a hot summer's day. Swimming in the lake is usually saved for July and August for this reason.
The lake also makes a stunning spot to paddleboard, or even just to grab a raft and float if you're looking to truly relax.
Even on days when swimming isn't an option, Quarry Lake Park is the perfect place to soak in those rays. There are also plenty of grass lawns and picnic tables around so why not bring a picnic too.
As well as Quarry Lake, Banff and Kananaskis have plenty of other stunning lakes to check out when summer rolls around. You can take a sunrise dip at Two Jack Lake, or visit one of these incredible Alberta beaches.
Quarry Lake
Price: Free.
Address: Spray Lakes Road, Canmore, AB.
Why You Need To Go: You can swim in the turquoise waters of Quarry Lake surrounded by stunning forests and incredible mountain views. Plus it's just over an hour away from Calgary.