things to do in calgary

This Sandy Beach Is Opening In Calgary Next Month & You Can Splash Around In The City

It was closed for two years! 🌴

Calgary Staff Writer
Someone at Sikome Lake. Right: Someone on the beach at Sikome Lake.

@melanienugent | Instagram, @kelsey.voth | Instagram

If you're ready for a beach break this summer, you're in luck. This popular swimming hole with its own sandy beach can be found in Calgary and it's re-opening next month.

Sikome Aquatic Facility – or as its more commonly known, Sikome Lake – is re-opening on June 24 for the season for the first time in two years after closing to the public due to COVID-19.

The man-made lake sits within Fish Creek Provincial Park and it's the perfect place to cool off on a hot summer's day and you don't even have to leave the city to get there.

By the lake, you'll find a sandy beach to lounge around on and you can even bring a picnic — but there are also grassy areas too if sand isn't your thing.

Once you've made it to the lake, you can spend the day paddling, swimming or even floating on the water. However, you aren't allowed to bring large rafts, skimboards, paddleboards and hard-bottomed boats like kayaks and canoes.

Day passes to Sikome Lake cost $5 for adults, or you can even get a season ticket for $50. You'll need to get there early on those super sunny days because admissions are on a first-come-first-served basis.

If you're looking for a swimming hole with more of a view — and are willing to take a road trip — you can take a dip in the gorgeous Two Jack Lake in Banff, or visit one of Athe other stunning beaches in Alberta.

Whenever you end up cooling off this summer, make sure to grab your sunscreen and pack a picnic for some beach day fun!

Sikome Aquatic Facility

Price: Adult tickets are $5

When: The season starts on June 24, 2022

Address: 22 Sikome Circle S.E., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: This popular Calgary swimming hole is reopening after two years and you can lounge on a sandy beach and paddle in cool water without even having to leave the city.

Website

