6 Beaches That You Probably Had No Idea Existed In Alberta & Some Look Like The Caribbean
Three of them are only an hour from the city!
Alberta might be a landlocked province, but that doesn't mean there's a shortage of beaches to cool off at this summer right in your own backyard.
While we might not have the sea, Alberta has some truly stunning lakes and scenery and so many of them have their very own beaches that make the perfect spots to relax and catch some summer sun.
With white sand and crystal clear waters, these Alberta beaches could almost fool you into thinking you're somewhere much more exotic.
Ma-Me-O Beach
Address: 606 First Ave., Ma-Me-O Beach, AB.
Why You Should Go: This beach on the shore of Pigeon Lake is wide and sandy and perfect for sunbathing. You can also take some time to grab a coffee and explore the adorable Pigeon Lake village.
Kinosoo Beach
Address: 1815 1 Ave., Cold Lake, AB.
Why You Should Go: Kinosoo Beach is a popular spot in the summer months for the city of Cold Lake. You can relax on a white sandy beach with the refreshing breeze of the lake, play a game of beach volleyball or even zip line into the water.
Wabamun Lake Provincial Park Beach
Address: Township Rd. 531A, AB.
Why You Should Go: This beach combines a long sandy shore with a grassy area that's perfect for picnicking. You can escape from the city and take a dip in the mirror-like lake in less than an hour's drive from Edmonton.
Sylvan Lake Provincial Park Beach
Address: Lakeshore Dr., Sylvan Lake, AB.
Why You Should Go: Summer days are made for hanging out by the clear blue waters of Sylvan Lake. You can relax on the white sandy shore and you'd barely believe you're still in Alberta.
Devonshire Beach
Address: 2M0, Range Rd. 55, Widewater, AB.
Why You Should Go: Located in the south of Lesser Slave Lake Provincial Park, this 1.5km white sandy beach is enormous and you'll almost feel like you're by the coast.
Long Island Lake Beach
Address: 63332 Range Rd. 260, Westlock, AB.
Why You Should Go: This beach is just 90 minutes from Edmonton and it's well worth the trip. There's plenty of sand to lounge on at this picturesque beach and take a dip in the stunning Long Lake.