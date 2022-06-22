A Giant Inflatable Water Park Is Opening In Alberta & You Can Bounce Your Way Across A Lake
It's an easy day trip from Calgary and Edmonton!
Summer is fast-approaching and despite being a landlocked province, people will be ready to flock to their local lakes and swimming spots for a dip. If you are looking for something completely different to do on a summer day, you can head to this huge inflatable waterpark in Alberta and have some fun.
Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash is reopening for the summer season on Canada Day (July 1) and you'll want to get your swimsuit ready so you can bounce and splash your way through the soaring temperatures.
The cute beach town of Sylvan Lake is right between Calgary and Edmonton and is under 30 minutes away from Red Deer, making it the perfect day trip.
You can run, jump, swing and slide your way across the huge inflatable water park and the course includes things like a trampoline and swings.
There are also plenty of spots to jump and slide into the cooling lake water after working up a sweat. You'll be wearing a life jacket the whole time to help you get around the lake.
Tickets cost $17.50 an hour and that should be plenty of time for most, you can also buy half-day passes for $28, as well as full-day passes for $38 on quieter days.
If you're looking for an altogether more relaxing vibe, there are also a ton of lazy rivers to explore in the province as well as this swimming hole with sparkling turquoise water where you can take in the mountain air.
Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash
Price: Admission for an hour is $17.50. Half-day and full-day passes are available.
When: Opening July 1, 2022.
Address: 5104 Lakeshore Drive, Sylvan Lake, AB
Why You Need To Go: Run, jump and slide your way across this huge inflatable water park in Sylvan Lake throughout the summer.