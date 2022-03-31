This 5 km Alberta Hike Takes You Through A Tree-Lined Canyon & Stunning Two-Tier Waterfall
It's truly got everything you want from a hike.
Alberta has some of the most beautiful hikes in the world, but this 5-kilometre hike in Clearwater County will take you along the top of an impressive treelined canyon and it ends with an incredible two-tiered waterfall.
Crescent Falls Trail can be found near Nordegg, Alberta and this easy 1.5-hour hiking route leads you to easily one of the most stunning waterfalls in the province.
The 27-metre tall waterfall has two tiers and plunge pools as well as mountain views and is well worth the trip.
The trail starts at the Bighorn Canyon lookout where you'll enter through a shroud of trees before the forest opens up into a view of the Bighorn River flowing through a canyon.
It continues through a forest, where you'll cross a wooden bridge and reach a fork in the path. The left-turning will take you to one of the most stunning views of the falls, where you can see it in its entirety. It's the perfect spot to take a breather and embrace the falls in all their glory.
If you can tear yourself away and keep going through the forest, you'll eventually reach the main observation deck for the falls where you can see the plummeting water up close and have a gorgeous view down the Bighorn River.
There are picnic tables, fire pits and outhouses at the falls' day-use area so you can take a break before heading back through the trail.
If hiking isn't your bag, you can also drive and park right by the day-use area so there's no excuse not to head and check out Crescent Falls this spring.
Crescent Falls
Price: Free.
Address: 22 km west of Nordegg on Hwy. 11.
Why You Need To Go: This easy 1.5-hour hike takes you through a forest, beside a treelined canyon and all the way to a stunning two-tiered waterfall with mountain views.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.