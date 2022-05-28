This Alberta Hike Lets You Summit A Mountain & Has Views For Miles Over A Stunning Lake
Lake Louise who?
If you're looking for an incredible Alberta hike as rewarding as it is challenging, look no further. This hike offers incredible views of a sparkling turquoise lake and mountains as far as the eye can see.
The Prairie View Trail is found in Kananaskis and it's just an hour away from Calgary, making it the perfect day trip. The almost 14-kilometre hike gives you an incredible view over the bright blue waters of Barrier Lake and you can even summit Yates Mountain over the course of the day.
While AllTrails describes it as "moderately challenging", it's definitely one of those hikes where views at the end are absolutely worth the effort, which is why it's one of Kananaskis' most popular hikes.
The first part of the hike will take you into the forest and as you gradually get higher, you'll begin to get a hint of the views to come, with the main viewpoint for Barrier Lake at 6.6-kilometres.
The large slab of rock makes the perfect place to rest mid-hike and take in the panoramic views of Barrier Lake and the surrounding mountains. It's one of the most impressive views in the Rockies and it doesn't even take too much work to get there.
If you're up for more of a challenge, you can then continue up to Yates Mountain with even more incredible views of the lake and way fewer people.
Once the hike is over, you can relax on the lakeshore and take in the crystal clear water up close.
Prairie View Trail
Price: Free.
Address: Kananaskis Country, AB.
Why You Need To Go: You'll get one of the most impressive views in the Rockies without working too hard. Head up to the Barrier Lake viewpoint for a birds eye look at the stunning turquoise lake.