This Beginner Hike In Alberta Is The Easiest Way To Get Stunning Views Of Banff
Hiking doesn't have to be hard.
If you're not an experienced hiker, it can be pretty intimidating trying to plan outdoor adventures.
However, this Banff hike is super easy at only 3.9-kilometres long and you'll be rewarded with amazing views out over the town of Banff.
Tunnel Mountain is just on the outskirts of Banff, and it's beginner-friendly as it only takes an hour to complete leaving plenty of time to explore the town.
The trailhead begins on the eastern edge of town and it's just a short walk from the centre of Banff. While it is definitely an easier hike than most, it can be fairly steep in places so you'll want to make sure you come prepared.
Although it's a short hike, you won't be disappointed by the views on the way.
The hike begins in a forested area, but as you ascend there are plenty of clearings where you'll get to see incredible views of the iconic Banff Springs Hotel and the mountains surrounding the Bow Valley.
As you get closer to the top, the hike along the mountain ridge also offers stunning views out over Banff Springs Golf Course and the Bow River Valley.
Once you reach the summit, you'll be able to gaze out over the town of Banff below, as well as Vermillion Lakes, Sulphur Mountain and Mount Bourgeau. This is also the perfect place to stop for a picnic if you're not in a hurry.
If you're looking for more easy hikes, you can reach this stunning hidden lake on a 3-kilometre hike from Moraine Lake, or you can visit this Icefields Parkway Canyon which has the most incredible mountain views and a rushing waterfall.
Tunnel Mountain
Price: Free.
Address: 137 St. Julien Rd., Banff, AB.
Why You Should Go: This easy Banff hike is easily accessible and offers an incredible panoramic views over the town as well as the surrounding Bow Valley.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.