This Alberta Hike Takes You Around Lake Louise & Past Epic Glaciers To A Secluded Teahouse
Those views, though. 😍
Alberta isn't short of incredible hikes, but this one offers a birds-eye view of Lake Louise and you can stop at a secret teahouse en route.
If you have to pay one way or another to get to Lake Louise these days, why not make the most of it and take this hike around the Lake Louise shore and up into the mountains where you'll find glaciers aplenty.
This moderate trail is 10.6-kilometres there and back so make sure you've packed all your hiking supplies like water, snacks, bear spray and layers of clothing.
The trail starts right next to the Chateau Lake Louise hotel and follows the lakeshore around where you'll get incredible views of Alberta's most famous lake.
You'll soon reach a boardwalk that follows alongside the flowing glacier water that runs into the lake.
After the boardwalk, you'll start climbing mountains and you'll eventually begin to see the glaciers and Mount Victoria in the distance.
The hike then takes the form of a rocky ledge followed by rocky terrain where you'll feel like you're in the clouds with the mountains surrounding you. From this point, you can also look back down onto the bright blue waters of Lake Louise.
As you continue on the trail, you'll get to reach the secluded teahouse where you can take a breather and grab a drink or snacks next to a mountain stream.
Once you've got your energy back, the last part of the trail will take you up into the mountains, where you'll be able to see the stunning glaciers that feed Lake Louise up close.
You should definitely look to tackle the trail in the summer, as according to Parks Canada, it is exposed to "avalanche hazard" so you should only head up between mid-June and mid-October.
The Lake Louise shoreline is also the starting point for this gorgeous hike that passes three different lakes before ending at a teahouse. You can also tackle this Alberta hike that has lake views for miles.
Plain Of Six Glaciers
Price: Parking at the Lake Louise lakeshore is $12.25 per vehicle a day.
Address: Lake Louise, AB
Why You Need To Go: This gorgeous hike has stunning lake views as well as being able to see real-life glaciers up close. It also has a teahouse for the perfect resting spot.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.