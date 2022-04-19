Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

This Hidden Lake Is A 3 km Hike From Moraine Lake & Has Stunning Views Without The Crowds

It's a super easy hike too!

Calgary Staff Writer
Someone stood by Consolation Lakes. Right: Someone sat at Consolation Lakes.

Someone stood by Consolation Lakes. Right: Someone sat at Consolation Lakes.

@diaaanelgtn_ | Instagram,@tia_davison | Instagram

Alberta has so many stunning lakes to check out including the iconic Lake Louise and Moraine Lake.

If you're looking to make the most of your time at Moraine Lake, or even if you're just getting tired of the crowds, there's a super easy 6-kilometre round-trip you can take.

Consolation Lakes is a three-hour round-trip that kicks off from Moraine Lake and takes you through some stunning forests before reaching two lakes with panoramic views of the Canadian Rockies.

The trail to Consolation Lakes starts at the Moraine Lake parking lot, and honestly, that's the worst part of the trail. Anyone who has been to Banff before knows just how early you need to arrive in order to park or you'll need to be prepared to wait. However, once you've secured a spot, the rest of the hike will be a breeze.

You'll pass the famous Moraine Lake rockpile before heading along a forest trail that follows a stream until you reach the first Consolation Lake.

From the first lake, you get stunning views of Panorama Peak, Bident Mountain and Quadra Mountains towering over the completely still waters. You can also scramble over rocks for a little bit longer to reach the second lake.

If you're an experienced hiker, you can continue the hike over Panorama Ridge for stunning views back towards the lakes.

The trail and area is also known for being home to a few bears so always pack bear spray before hiking. It's usually recommended to tackle the trail in groups of four people, and sometimes this is mandatory requirement so always check before you head out.

Consolation Lakes

Price: Free.

Address: Trans Canada Hwy. (55 kilometres west of Banff), AB.

Why You Should Go: If you're looking to make the most of your time at Moraine Lake, add this 6-kilometre hike onto your trip and check out the panoramic views of the Rockies.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

