This Canmore Trail Along A Boardwalk Has Incredible Mountain Views Without Leaving The Town
It's so easy you won't even break a sweat!
Banff is full of incredible hikes but driving between all the stunning sights can be pretty tiring.
If you're looking for a scenic walk, or you have a little bit of downtime, this Canmore boardwalk has incredible mountain views and you don't even have to leave the town.
The Policeman's Creek Boardwalk starts near the big head sculpture in downtown Canmore, but in a few short steps, you could be worlds away on this quiet nature trail with incredible mountain views.
Running alongside the Bow River, the boardwalk takes you past ducks swimming in ponds and through nature-filled forested areas which are super popular for bird watching. if you're lucky, you could even spot deer or elk on your travels.
The boardwalk also has the most incredible unobstructed views of Canmore's iconic mountain range, the Three Sisters. If you plan to arrive at sunrise or sunset, you'll get to see the peaks in all their glory.
There are also several bridge crossings where you can watch the crystal clear waters run through the Bow.
The boardwalk also acts as a great starting point for other Canmore hikes so you could your short walk into a full-day adventure, exploring all of the incredible local sights around the town.
Policeman's Creek Boardwalk
Price: Free.
Address: Canmore, AB.
Why You Should Go: For a quiet walk without even having to leave the town, Policeman's Creek Boardwalk is the perfect spot to take in the scenic Canmore mountain views.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
- This 5 km Alberta Hike Takes You Through A Tree-Lined Canyon ... ›
- This Alberta Hiking Trail Has A Giant Suspension Bridge & Stunning ... ›
- This Hidden Lake Is A 3 km Hike From Moraine Lake & Has ... ›
- This Easy Alberta Hike Leads You To The Most Stunning Canyon ... ›
- This 6 km Banff Hike Has Incredible Mountain Views & Leads To A ... ›