This 6 km Banff Hike Has Incredible Mountain Views & Leads To A Secret Hot Spring
It's worth the journey!
Banff is famous for its hot springs and there are plenty of natural and man-made ones to check out. However, this Banff hot spring is like no other and it takes a 6-kilometre hike to get there.
Mist Mountain is one of the tallest mountains in Kananaskis so this hike is probably not one for inexperienced hikers but if you're up to the challenge, you won't regret it. Just make sure you pack plenty of water and snacks and hit the trail.
The first 2.5-kilometre of the hike takes you uphill and it's a 450-metre climb so your legs are likely to be burning, but luckily the trail levels off after this point and the climbs are a lot less intense.
The trail then follows a ridge and a rocky scree trail that leads right to the stunning natural hot springs. It's hard to believe these two small pools exist in real life. It's the perfect place to stop, have a soak and take in the breathtaking views over the Kananaskis mountains.
Be warned, there's nowhere particularly private to change so you might want to put your swimsuit on under your hiking gear.
If you want to push yourself even further, you can take the trail 3 kilometres and 700 metres higher to reach the summit of Mist Mountain for even more spectacular views.
This hike is definitely more challenging, but for the chance to soak in a completely natural hot spring tucked away in the mountains, it's worth the effort.
Mist Mountain
Address: Kananaskis, AB.
Why You Should Go: You'll be able to soak in a natural hot springs with incredible mountain views once you reach the end of this challenging Kananaskis hike.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.