This Hotel In Banff Has A Hidden Hot Spring In A Cave & It's The Perfect Place To Unwind

Calgary Staff Writer
Someone at the Fox Hotel & Suites Hot Springs. Right: Someone looking around the Hot Springs.

@jorgiamoore | Instagram, @adrien96m | Instagram

If you're in Alberta, and you've been dreaming of taking a dip in an idyllic hot spring, the amazing news is that you don't have to travel very far.

This hotel has its very own hot spring inside a cave and it can be found right in the very centre of the town of Banff.

The luxury hot spring is just underneath Banff's The Fox Hotel & Suites and it's perfect for hikers and those set on exploring the hidden trails and stunning landscapes of Banff.

There's a mix of classic cabin-style hotel rooms and suites with kitchens if you're looking forward to a home-cooked meal, but The Fox Hotel is also just a stone's throw away from the best bars and restaurants Banff has to offer.

However, the star of the show is the hotel's dreamy private hot spring.

@lavinchicode

A hidden gem inside the Fox inn and suites. Banff, AB 🇨🇦 I'm so inlove with this place 🥰

The man-made spring has been modelled on one of Banff's own natural wonders, the Cave and Basin hot springs, which is believed to be the origin of the entire national park.

While the Cave and Basin doesn't let visitors swim in its stunning blue waters, the Fox Hotel's hot springs could fool you into thinking it's the real thing with its atmospheric rock formations.

The cave also has an open roof, leaving the pool exposed to the elements for a truly unique hot springs experience.

Alongside the hot springs, the hotel also has a fitness room and sauna available to its guests. You can also secure a free bus pass to take you to iconic Banff landmarks such as the Banff Gondala and Upper Hot Springs.

The Fox Hotel & Suites

Price: Rooms from $299 per night.

Address: 461 Banff Ave., Banff, AB.

Why You Should Go: You can relax in a private hot spring after a busy day of hiking and exploring the stunning sights of Banff National Park.

Website

