8 Of The Best Calgary Hotels You Have To Stay At, According To Travellers
The ultimate city vacation awaits.
From the comfy beds and luxurious bathrooms to taking a dip in the pool, there's truly nothing better than a night in a hotel.
If you're looking for some of the best stays in Calgary, these are some of the best-reviewed hotels in the city, according to travellers.
Guests on Booking.com shared their thoughts on eight downtown Calgary hotels that received the best reviews for affordable prices.
There were enormous breakfast buffets, a huge poolside lounge and beds that were compared to marshmallows, so depending on what's important to you, one of these Calgary hotels is likely to fit the bill.
Whether you're visiting the city, or you're looking for the ultimate staycation, these Calgary hotels come traveller recommended:
The Westley Hotel
Price: From $166 per night.
Address: 630 Fourth Ave S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: Guests loved The Westley's boutique hotel feel in a downtown location. The Westley is also home to the super popular restaurant Fonda Fora so you can dine in luxury without even leaving the building.
Alt Hotel East Village
Price: From $189 per night.
Address: 635 Confluence Way S.E., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: Alt Hotel's beds have been compared to sleeping on marshmallows. The ultra-modern space has gorgeous views of the Bow River and it's just a short walk to the bustling Stephen Ave.
Residence Inn Calgary Downtown
Price: From $195 per night.
Address: 610 10 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: Guests said hotel staff were super friendly, with comfortable beds and spacious rooms. You can also pay extra to get a buffet breakfast for the ultimate treat.
Hotel Le Germain Calgary
Price: From $219 per night.
Address: 899 Centre St. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: Guests said the hotel was located in a beautiful building with great architecture. The hotel has its own spa, restaurant and room service and an outdoor patio so you can fully relax.
Fairfield Inn & Suites
Price: From $161 per night.
Address: 239 12 Ave. S.W.,Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: The hotel is right on the Beltline and a stones throw away from the busy bars and restaurants of First St. The hotel also has a great view of the Calgary skyline including the Calgary Tower.
Homewood Suites
Price: From $196 per night.
Address: Suite B - 711 Fourth St. S.E., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: Guests loved that Homewood Suites had great views of the twinkling city lights at night and mountain views in the day. The Saddledome is also walking distance.
Hotel Arts
Price: From $200 per night.
Address: 119 12 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: As well as comfortable rooms and friendly staff, guests recommended Hotel Arts because of it's heated pool and poolside lounge that guests can enjoy.
Delta Hotels Calgary Downtown
Price: From $208 per night.
Address: 209 Fourth Ave S.E., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: Delta Hotel was praised for being so close to downtown Calgary, with great views and comfortable beds. "The breakfast coupons got us so much food that we had to cancel our lunch reservation," one guest said.