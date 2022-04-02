This Canmore Hotel Has Its Own Outdoor Pool & You Can Take A Sunset Swim In The Mountains
It's really the dream!
A weekend escape in the Rockies can mean more than camping and hiking and sometimes you just want a slice of luxury. Luckily, this modern Canmore hotel has its own rooftop pool so you can swim among the mountains.
The Malcolm Hotel, which opened in 2018, is a luxury hotel in the beautiful town of Canmore. As the first traditional hotel to be built in the town in 20 years, The Malcolm took the opportunity to really set itself apart.
Named after King of Scotland - Malcolm III, who is Canmore's namesake, the design throughout the hotel and its 124 rooms is super chic in keeping in touch with its royal roots.
The hotel also has its own five different places to pick up a drink or a bite to eat including The Pulse coffee shop and The Stirling Lounge & Grill. It's also a five-minute walk to Canmore's Main Street with even more places to grab a bite.
The star of the show at The Malcolm is its rooftop heated pool with stunning panoramic views of the mountain landscape.
You can take a dip and watch the sunrise or set over Canmore's most iconic scenery such as the Three Sisters mountain range and Mount Lawrence Grassi. The pool deck also has its own hot tub and fire pits.
The hotel also has other amenities such as a fitness centre and a games room complete with a pool table, foosball, giant scrabble wall, poker table, books and board games.
The Malcolm Hotel
Price: Rooms from $299.95 per night.
Address: 321 Spring Creek Dr., Canmore, AB.
Why You Should Go: For a slice of luxury in the Canadian Rockies, you can take in a breathtaking view of Canmore while relaxing in a rooftop pool.