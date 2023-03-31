Canmore Is Getting A Stunning New Luxury Hotel & It'll Even Have A Nordic Spa
You're going to want to stay here! 😍
If you're planning a summer trip to Canmore, there's actually a brand new luxury hotel set to open and it's going to have a huge Nordic spa.
The new Canmore hotel, MTN House, will be opening its doors to travellers from July 1 and it looks like a slice of luxury among the Rocky Mountains.
The hotel is the perfect mix of modern and cozy with a huge wood-burning fireplace in the lobby with plenty of seating, an espresso and a cocktail bar and it will even have a vintage photo booth.
The lobby at MTN House in Canmore. Courtesy of Basecamp Resorts
It has four floors and 99 rooms, including rooms for families. Furry friends will be welcome too with pet-friendly accommodation.
It'll also be just a short walk from downtown Canmore so it's perfect to head out and explore restaurants, bars, cafes and stores in the local area.
But if you aren't as keen to head out, MTN House will have its own upscale restaurant, Rhythm & Howl, which will serve a menu of based on local ingredients, led by Canadian chef Jason Leizert.
The Nordic spa, which is set to open in 2024, is based at the hotel and will be the first in Canmore. It'll offer massage services, hydrotherapy and dry and wet saunas. While hotel guests will be able to use the spa. it will also be available to day visitors.
The Nordic spa is set to open in 2024.Courtesy of Basecamp Resorts
Bookings are available at MTN House now and there's even a pre-opening sale with 10% off if you book a two-night stay and 15% off if you book for three nights so you could snap up a deal.
MTN House
A room at MTN House.
Courtesy of Basecamp Resorts
Price: From $509 per night
Address: 1 Silvertip Tr., Canmore, AB
Why You Need To Go: This luxury hotel is the perfect mountain escape. It will also be home to Canmore's first Nordic spa which will open in 2024.