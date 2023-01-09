'The Last Of Us' Stars Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey Raved About This Small Town In Alberta
Filming took place all over the province!
HBO's brand new show The Last Of Us is less than a week away from airing and it seems like its stars are pretty in love with Alberta and one small town in particular.
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have been discussing making the show, which was filmed all over Alberta, and both actors agreed that their favourite spot was the popular mountain town of Canmore.
In an interview with Mobile Syrup, Game Of Throne star Ramsey was quick to give the small town a shout-out.
“My favourite place that we went to was Canmore for sure,” she said, and Pascal agreed.
“I was gonna say Canmore," he added.
Pascal, who also starred in Game Of Thrones as well as The Mandalorian, has talked in the past about his love for Alberta (and lightly roasted the province too) and opened up about why he loved Canmore so much.
“Every inch of Canmore was just this magical little town... with really great fudge," he said.
“I never tried the fudge! Oh man,” Ramsey added.
Filming for the series took the pair all over the province from Waterton, High River and Fort Macleod, Ramsey said.
The cast and crew were all spotted in Calgary, Edmonton and Okotoks.
The series follows a smuggler Joel (played by Pascal) who is escorting teenager Ellie (Ramsey) across the U.S. after a fungus outbreak causes many humans to become cannibalistic creatures.
Co-creator of the show Craig Mazin also praised Alberta and said it was an "incredible experience" to shoot there.
"We needed snow, we got snow. We needed it to be cold, it was cold. But we also had the Canadian Rockies," he told Mobile Syrup.
"We had Canmore, which is a town that’s a dead ringer for Jackson, Wyoming. We needed people on horseback, no problem. We needed some of the best stunt people in the world — they were there," he said.
“We’ve been everywhere, and it was a delight. And I miss Calgary and I miss all the folks there," he added.
When Is The Last Of Us airing?
The first episode of The Last Of Us is set to air on Sunday, January 15 2023 on HBO.
How many episodes is The Last Of Us on HBO?
The first season of The Last Of Us is set to be nine episodes long so will run until March 12, 2023, Warner Media said in a press release.
How can I watch The Last Of Us in Canada?
Canadian viewers that want to watch the long-awaited series will be able to watch it on Crave. In the U.S., the series will air on HBO and HBO Max.