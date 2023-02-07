Here's What's Filming In Alberta In 2023, For Everyone Who Is Loving 'The Last Of Us'
There's going to be some pretty famous faces in the province!
Eagle-eyed Albertans will have seen a ton of Alberta locations popping up throughout the first season ofThe Last Of Us.However, the hit HBO show is just one of many projects shot in the province recently.
So far, 2023 looks like it will be pretty busy with filming in Alberta, with projects with quite a few big Hollywood names like Jude Law and Jon Hamm already lined up.
It might not be the end for The Last Of Us in Alberta either, as the series was recently renewed for a second season. Filming locations haven't been confirmed but fingers crossed Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will be spotted around once again.
Here's what is filming in the province so far in 2023.
Fargo
Filming for the fifth series of the FX series has been underway since October 2022, and there are some pretty huge names attached including Mad Men's Jon Hamm and Joe Keery of Stranger Things fame.
Fargo isn't a new production to Alberta, with the first three seasons being filmed around Calgary before production moved to Chicago for season four.
Hamm was spotted last year at an Alberta junior hockey game.
The Order
Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult are set to star in this movie which is set in the 1980s and follows an FBI agent who comes up against a group of deadly domestic terrorists, according to Deadline.
Production is due to start in Alberta in May, but there's been no confirmation yet of where in the province it will be filmed.
The Thicket
Peter Dinklage.
This TV thriller, which is set in Texas, follows the story of a boy who hires a bounty hunter after his sister is kidnapped, according to IMDB.
The series is set to star Game Of Thrones' star Peter Dinklage and filming will take place in Calgary and the surrounding areas from late February to late March, according to ACTRA.
Fraggle Rock
Believe it or not, there are also set to be some pretty big celebs in town for the filming of the second season of Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock.
The series, which according to The Calgary Herald, was filmed on soundstages at the Calgary Film Centre, will feature Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein and Schitt's Creek's Catherine O'Hara, according to Deadline.
The cute little creatures make a nice change from the zombie-like infected from The Last Of Us.