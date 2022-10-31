'Fargo' Star Jon Hamm Visited An Alberta Junior Hockey Team & It Was Wholesome AF (VIDEO)
He posed for photos with the players. ❤️
Game day is nerve-wracking enough but an Alberta Junior Hockey team also had the added pressure of Hollywood star Jon Hamm visiting.
Hamm – who is currently in Alberta for the filming of the latest season of Fargo – was a special guest as the Canmore Eagles played against the Calgary Canucks on Friday, October 28. After the game, he visited the team and posed for photos.
In a video shared on the team's Instagram, the actor is seen presenting one of the players – Kayden Smith – who scored a hat trick during the game with a hat.
As Hamm handed the hat over and hugged Smith, there was a ton of cheering in the room due to the pretty exciting turn of events.
Where is Fargo filmed?
Filming for season five of Fargo is taking place in Calgary and the surrounding areas. The first three seasons were also filmed in Alberta before production moved to Chicago for season four, according to CBC News.
Hamm will be starring alongside Ted Lasso's Juno Temple, Stranger Things' Joe Keery and New Girl's Lamorne Morris.
Filming kicked off earlier this month and is due to continue until April 2023, according to ACTRA.
While not much is known about the series just yet, filming has been spotted all over the province and parts of Downtown Calgary were used for filming earlier this month.
Redditors have also been posted from a set believed to be for Fargo in the small town of Stavely too.
