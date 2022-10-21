'Fargo' Is Filming In Downtown Calgary & You Might Spot This 'Stranger Things' Star
Filming for the fifth season kicked off this month. 🎥
Filming for the TV series Fargo is taking over parts of Downtown Calgary today and this could be your chance to run into a Stranger Things star right in the city.
According to Downtown Calgary, filming for the anthology series will be taking place in or outside a high-rise on Fifth Avenue Southwest between Fourth and Fifth Street Southwest.
Scenes are being filmed between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. and while the road isn't closed, there will be parking restrictions in place along Fifth Avenue.
While it's not known what kind of scenes are being filmed, there's a chance it could feature Stranger Things star Joe Keery, who was announced to have joined the cast in August.
Other stars that could feature in the scenes include Mad Men's Jon Hamm, Ted Lasso's Juno Temple, or The Hateful Eight's Jennifer Jason Leigh.
Cast members also featuring in the new season include Lamorne Morris — who's probably most famous for playing Winston in New Girl — and Never Have I Ever star Richa Moorjani.
According to ACTRA, filming kicked off in the city on October 17 and it's expected to run right through to April 2023 so there'll be plenty of opportunities to catch a glimpse of some famous faces in the city for the next few months.
Filming for Fargo has returned to the province where the first three seasons were filmed before production for the fourth season moved to Chicago.
While there's no word yet on when the series is likely to air, Albertans won't have to wait too long to see the province on screen.
High School, a new show based on the memoir by Calgary legends Tegan and Sara will be out in Canada on October 28 and HBO's The Last Of Us is set to premiere in 2023.