Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
filming in canada

Tegan & Sara Are Filming A New TV Show In Calgary About Their 'Coming Of Age' At High School

We’re ready for all the '90s nostalgia!

Tegan and Sara. Right: The city of Calgary.

Tegan and Sara. Right: The city of Calgary.

@teganandsara | Instagram, Hai Diec | Dreamstime

Production is kicking off in Calgary for a brand new TV show from the city’s favourite musical duo Tegan and Sara and we can’t wait for all the '90s nostalgia.

Tegan and Sara are bringing to life their memoir High School which details their lives growing up in northeast Calgary in the nineties.

According to ACTRA Alberta, the duo will be filming in the city from March 21 to June 2. While there’s no confirmation of a cast list or air date for the series yet, the Calgary icons are returning to their hometown.

Tegan and Sara went to Crescent Heights High School but it hasn’t been confirmed if filming will take place at the school.

In a blog post, Sara talked about returning to Calgary ahead of production starting.

“The newness of this experience, and Calgary’s role as a central character in the story, made me see every detail of the city with a fresh perspective,” she said.

“Imagining the people who might discover us and our hometown because of High School made every detail of the city pop. It reminded me how much a song can change when I listen to it with someone who’s never heard it before.

She also opened up about the drama of trying to get to the production offices for High School and how she was reminiscing about all the places she was familiar with on the way.

“I mixed up the 7’s and the 2’s of the address. I got dropped at a real estate office and then had to walk along Macleod Trail past the restaurant where I’d suffered a bout of food poisoning when we were kids and the cheap hotel I’d stayed in after graduation. I arrived late but was grinning under my mask.”

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...