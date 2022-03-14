Tegan & Sara Are Filming A New TV Show In Calgary About Their 'Coming Of Age' At High School
We’re ready for all the '90s nostalgia!
Production is kicking off in Calgary for a brand new TV show from the city’s favourite musical duo Tegan and Sara and we can’t wait for all the '90s nostalgia.
Tegan and Sara are bringing to life their memoir High School which details their lives growing up in northeast Calgary in the nineties.
According to ACTRA Alberta, the duo will be filming in the city from March 21 to June 2. While there’s no confirmation of a cast list or air date for the series yet, the Calgary icons are returning to their hometown.
Tegan and Sara went to Crescent Heights High School but it hasn’t been confirmed if filming will take place at the school.
In a blog post, Sara talked about returning to Calgary ahead of production starting.
“The newness of this experience, and Calgary’s role as a central character in the story, made me see every detail of the city with a fresh perspective,” she said.
“Imagining the people who might discover us and our hometown because of High School made every detail of the city pop. It reminded me how much a song can change when I listen to it with someone who’s never heard it before.
She also opened up about the drama of trying to get to the production offices for High School and how she was reminiscing about all the places she was familiar with on the way.
“I mixed up the 7’s and the 2’s of the address. I got dropped at a real estate office and then had to walk along Macleod Trail past the restaurant where I’d suffered a bout of food poisoning when we were kids and the cheap hotel I’d stayed in after graduation. I arrived late but was grinning under my mask.”