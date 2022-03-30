6 Movies & TV Shows That Are Filming In Alberta This April
There's some pretty cool transformations happening.
Alberta has seen a boom in filming for movies and TV shows over the last couple of years and 2022 is no exception.
There are loads of shows using the province as a backdrop and we can't wait to point out all the places we know. For some, you won't have to wait that long, too.
Under The Banner Of Heaven, a new TV show starring Spiderman himself, Andrew Garfield, is set to air in April. The series was filmed in Calgary, Strathmore, Didsbury, and Carstairs.
But others are still in production and here's what's filming in Alberta this April.
The Last Of Us
The first season of the hotly-anticipated HBO show is currently filming all over Alberta, including downtown Calgary, Canmore and Edmonton. Huge parts of the province have been transformed into post-apocalyptic locations. The show, which is based on the hit video game The Last Of Us, stars Game Of Thrones and The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.
High School
Based on the memoir of the same name, High School will be about the teenage years of Calgary musical duo Tegan and Sara. It was recently announced that U.S. TikTok duo and twins Railey and Seazynn Gilliland had been cast as the teenage Tegan and Sara, and How I Met Your Mother's Cobie Smulders would also star in the series.
My Life With The Walter Boys
Filming for My Life With The Walter Boys is set to begin in Calgary in April. The series is being produced by Netflix and is based on the coming-of-age novel by Ali Novak. The series follows Jackie who is forced to move to rural Colorado to live with her guardians and 12 rowdy children after a tragic accident kills her parents. No casting announcements have been made so far.
Cold Road
Cold Road follows an Indigenous woman as she drives to her remote First Nation community on a journey to visit her mother before she passes away. It's written and directed by Kelvin Redvers and filming is expected to take place in Wood Buffalo National Park and northern Alberta.
Dream Wedding
Filming for Dream Wedding is due to take place in Calgary and it's surrounding areas. According to IMDB, the film will star Rebecca Dalton, Jesse Hutch and Amy Matysio.
Key To Love
Key To Love is also set to film in Calgary. While no casting information is available, IMDB outlined the plot: "A bookstore owner starts an antagonistic relationship with a book cover model until an antique key found in a false book unlocks their romance."
