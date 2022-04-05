'The Last Of Us' Just Filmed Some Intense Driving Scenes In Downtown Calgary & It Looks Wild
This series is going to be major.
Filming for HBO's The Last Of Us has been happening all over Alberta in the last few months, but it looks like they've been filming some pretty major scenes in downtown Calgary in recent days.
The show, which is based on the hit video game of the same name, is set in a post-apocalyptic U.S., and Calgarians have spotted an alley that has been completely transformed into this new world, complete with destroyed cars and rubble lining the streets.
The alley, which is between 10 Ave. S.E. and 11 Ave. S.E., was used to film some driving scenes involving a blue truck that was being pelted with bricks and rubble.
Fans have also suggested there may be a scene of a truck crashing into a laundromat.
from ThelastofusHBOseries
The show stars The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal and Game Of Thrones' Bella Ramsey. It follows the story of Joel (Pascal), a smuggler who is escorting teenage girl Ellie (Ramsey) across the post-apocalyptic U.S.
Last month, both Pascal and Ramsey were spotted filming a scene around Centennial Place on Third Avenue S.W., which involved a disused bank.
Filming for the show, which also stars Euphoria's Storm Reid, has been taking place across the province including Okotoks, Canmore and Edmonton.
IATSE 212 President Damian Petti told CTV the money being spent "well exceeds the eight-figure-per-episode mark," making The Last of Us the largest project shooting in Canada, and with all the massive transformations going on, we can see why.
The Last Of Us isn't the only show using Calgary as a backdrop, as musicians Tegan and Sara and a new Netflix show are also currently filming in the city.
Filming for The Last Of Us is expected to wrap in June 2022, according to ACTRA.