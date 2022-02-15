'The Last Of Us' Is Filming All Over Alberta & This Town Was Totally Transformed
Film crews say it is "likely the largest project shooting in Canada."
After a break over the holidays, HBO's The Last Of Us is back filming in Alberta. The latest town to be entirely transformed for filming is Okotoks in Southern Alberta.
Okotoks residents have shared plenty of photos from the site where HBO's production team had created a post-apocalyptic world. Photos and videos showed huge amounts of filming equipment and there was even a fake horse on hand.
The series, which is based on the hit video game, focuses on Joel, a smuggler who must escort a teenage girl, Ellie, across the post-apocalyptic U.S.
In a letter sent to residents in the local area as posted by Instagram account @hbosthelastofus, "decorative prep work" on Suntree Lane and Suntree Place began in January, including bringing in grass, trees, greenery and extra snow.
Filming took place in early February and residents were warned there would be additional vehicles and "some disturbance to the normal flow of traffic" in the area. The majority of the clean-up from production is expected to be completed by February 15.
The show, which stars Game of Thrones' Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey and Euphoria's Storm Reid, is rumoured to be HBO's biggest budget TV show to date.
In an email sent to CTV, IATSE 212 President Damian Petti said while he couldn't confirm the official budget, the shoot is "likely the largest project shooting in Canada", adding the project "well exceeds the eight-figure per episode mark".
Filming for the show has been taking place across Alberta. Sets for the show have been seen in downtown Calgary, Canmore and Edmonton.
The series shoot is due to wrap in June 2022, according to ACTRA.