Banff Was Just Roasted On 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' For The Most Random Reasons
The town was mentioned 20 times in 37 seconds!
Banff was the subject of a barrel of laughs during the latest episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden — and most of it was out of the town's control, its name.
Actors Daisy Edgar-Jones and Pedro Pascal were talking to host James Corden about their time filming in Calgary for their respective series Under The Banner Of Heaven and The Last Of Us.
Corden said that he had never been to Calgary and asked the pair for recommendations, to which Edgar-Jones said he should go to Banff.
The trio then proceed to all shout the word 'Banff' multiple times, before Corden said, "I don't want to go to Banff, I just don't enjoy saying it."
Edgar-Jones described Banff as "the most beautiful place" but then added that "it's called Banff" in an aggressive tone of voice.
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Pedro Pascal and James Corden talk about Banff. The Late Late Show with James Corden | YouTube
Corden, Edgar-Jones and Pascal all continue to shout the word 'Banff' in between sentences before Edgar-Jones told a story about a video she took while in the town of Banff.
She said, "We actually made a video when we were in Banff, where we just went into different places in Banff and just said 'Banff' and edited it together."
"There's no way to say it like you're not annoyed," Corden added.
The word 'Banff' was actually repeated 20 times in just 37 seconds during the conversation before they moved on to talk about other things to do in Alberta.
The first episode of Under The Banner Of Heaven airs on April 28. The series also stars Spiderman himself Andrew Garfield and it was filmed in Alberta between August and December last year.
It is based on the 2003 nonfiction book by Jon Krakauer, a true crime story, and Garfield plays Detective Jed Pyre investigating the double murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Edgar-Jones) and her young daughter in Salt Lake Valley, Utah.
Meanwhile, the upcoming HBO series The Last of Us featuring Pascal is expected to wrap up filming in Alberta in June this year.