Andrew Garfield Gushed About His Love For Alberta & His Favourite Place Is So Random
You really won't see this one coming!
If you find yourself living in a new city for months on end, chances are you'll discover some favourite spots that you can't get enough of, and Andrew Garfield is no different.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Spiderman actor couldn’t help gushing about Alberta and more specifically, Calgary, where he spent several months filming his new show Under The Banner Of Heaven last year.
Garfield opened up about his time in Calgary, where he said he loved everything from the people to the restaurants and its closeness to nature.
While he discussed his love for Lake Louise and Banff, his favourite place in the province was a complete curveball. Where might it be, you ask? Apparently, he spent a lot of his time at the Repsol Sports Centre.
"Shout out to the Repsol Centre. It has a great steam room, a really great cold plunge, a Jacuzzi and Olympic-sized swimming pools, workout gear and basketball courts. I just loved it. That was where I spent most of my downtime," he said.
When he wasn't hanging out at the sports centre, the cast and crew would often spend their time heading out on hikes together, he added.
"We were a pretty tight cast and crew out there, so we would go on hikes on the weekends, and we would have game nights. It was really, really fun."
But it sounds like he didn't get the memo on just how freezing Banff's lakes are and found out the hard way when he decided to take a dip in the "crazy cold" Lake Louise.
"No one else was doing it, and I was like, 'why is no one doing this?' Then I jumped in, and I was like, 'oh, now I understand why no one is doing this. It’s very, very cold.'"
Garfield isn't the only cast member from Under The Banner Of Heaven to declare their love for Alberta. Daisy Edgar-Jones spoke to James Corden, where she roasted the name of Banff and gave a shoutout to her favourite Calgary restaurant.
Filming for Under The Banner Of Heaven took place all over the province from Calgary, Strathmore, Didsbury and Carstairs. It airs on Disney+ in Canada on June 8.