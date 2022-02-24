Sections

under the banner of heaven

'Under the Banner of Heaven' Filming Locations Are All Over Alberta & You Might Recognize Them

Have you seen it yet?

Calgary Staff Writer
FX Networks | YouTube

The teaser trailer for the new TV series ‘Under The Banner Of Heaven’ starring Andrew Garfield has dropped and you might just spot a few familiar places if you live in Alberta.

The series, starring Spiderman himself Andrew Garfield and ‘Normal People’s’ Daisy Edgar Jones, was filmed across Alberta between August and December last year.

The screenplay was adapted by Dustin Lance-Black, who has written movies such as 'Milk' and 'J. Edgar'.

Andrew Garfield plays a detective investigating a double murder that appears connected to a church in Utah.

Under the Banner of Heaven | Official Teaser | FXwww.youtube.com

Alberta was chosen as double up as Utah and filming took place in Calgary, Strathmore, Didsbury, and Carstairs so you could see your town on screen.

As part of the filming, Calgary’s Stephen Avenue was transformed in December to reflect the early 1980s when the production was set, complete with old cars and neon lights.

Shooting for the series also took place in Didsbury including a scene with American actor Wyatt Russell.

During his stay in Calgary, Garfield was also spotted at some local businesses during the production and people were pretty excited to see Spiderman in the flesh.

There’s no confirmed airdate yet, so Albertans will have to wait a little bit longer to see the full series which is due to air on FX.

