A New Netflix Show Is Filming In Alberta & Here's What We Know About It So Far
A 'Game Of Thrones' star has joined the cast.
If you've missed seeing Alberta pop up on screen on The Last Of Us, there's great news! A brand new Netflix show is set to begin filming in Alberta later this year and there are already some big names attached to the project.
The Abandons, a new series from the creator of Sons Of Anarchy, Kurt Sutter, is already getting some buzz and while production hasn't started yet, we're already excited.
What is The Abandons for Netflix?
The Abandons is an upcoming Western drama from the creator of Sons Of Anarchy, according to the show's IMDB page.
"When a corrupt force of wealth and power covets the lands of a group of diverse and atypical families and tries to drive them out, they must pursue their Manifest Destiny," it added.
Who will star in The Abandons?
The actress behind everybody's favourite Game Of Thrones villain, Cersei Lannister, Lena Headey is set to star in the series, according to Variety.
Headey is set to play Fiona, who has been described as “a strong, devout matriarch who, unable to have her own children, took in four orphans to create her own family."
"Driven by a higher purpose – and a strong-willed Irish temper – her faith and love for her family trump all.”
No other cast members have been announced just yet.
Where is The Abandons filming?
According to ACTRA, the series will begin filming in Alberta around mid-June and will continue in the province until November 2023.
Filming will primarily take place around Calgary and the surrounding areas. While it's unknown exactly where filming will take places, areas including Drumheller and Fort Macleod have tons of western scenery.