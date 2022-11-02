Charlie Hunnam Calls Toronto His Town & Says He's Thought About Moving To Canada (VIDEO)
"It's so damn civilized here."
Charlie Hunnam may have a Canadian address in his future!
The beloved Sons Of Anarchyactor was in Toronto for his new series Shantaram's red carpet at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on November 1, where he teased a possible move to Canada.
"Toronto's my town," Hunnam told Narcity. "I spent cumulatively over two years of my life here. So whatever that is, I'm not very good at doing math on the spot, but you know, a good percentage of my life, and I just liked the city."
Hunnam said he lived on the Soho Grounds on Blue Jays Way and that he particularly loves the film scene in the 6ix and Canadians in general.
"It's a very sophisticated film and television audience here, you know, because of TIFF," said Hunnam. "It's always just a delight to come roll something out. I find I have the most interesting, engaging and kind experiences doing press in Toronto than anywhere else in the world."
But Hunnam is not just a man of Toronto, he's also spent time in another major city.
"I've also worked twice in Montreal, so you know, maybe I'll move to Canada. You know it's so civilized. It's so damn civilized here!"
Hunnam said he's very grateful to have lived in Southern California for 25 years but that he has considered moving on from the sunny spot.
"I do wonder sort of later on in life if I want to go somewhere a little more green and lush and, you know, less crazy."