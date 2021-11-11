Trending Tags

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Was Filmed In Alberta & These 10 Spots Were Totally Transformed

Who you gonna call?!

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Was Filmed In Alberta & These 10 Spots Were Totally Transformed
Ghostbusters | YouTube

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is coming to movie screens on November 19 and there are a ton of filming locations across Alberta to look out for.

Paul Rudd, McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard and Carrie Coon star in the latest Ghostbusters movie, along with Bill Murray, Annie Potts, and Sigourney Weaver who are returning as their original characters.

The plot centres around a mom and her two kids. They arrive in a small town and realize they share a link to the original ghostbusters and unearth a hidden legacy that their grandfather left behind.

From Calgary to Dorothy and Fort MacLeod to Turner Valley, the filming locations spotted by Sceenit are super familiar if you know the area.

While this isn't a list of every location, it gives you a taste of what to expect from the trailers released so far.

Turner Valley Gas Plant

Ghostbusters | YouTube

Where: Turner Valley, Alberta

Deerfoot City Walmart

Ghostbusters | YouTube

Where: Calgary, Alberta

Apple Pie Cafe

Ghostbusters | YouTube

Where: Beiseker, Alberta

The Empress Theatre

Ghostbusters | YouTube

Where: Fort MacLeod, Alberta

W.G. Murdoch School

Ghostbusters | YouTube

Where: Crossfield, Alberta

24th Street

Ghostbusters | YouTube

Where: Fort MacLeod, Alberta

Ng's Cafe

Ghostbusters | YouTube

Where: Beiseker, Alberta

Dorothy

Ghostbusters | YouTube

Where: Dorothy, Alberta

Horsethief Canyon

Ghostbusters | YouTube

Where: 16km northwest of Drumheller, Alberta

2nd Avenue

Ghostbusters | YouTube

Where: Fort MacLeod, Alberta

