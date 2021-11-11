'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Was Filmed In Alberta & These 10 Spots Were Totally Transformed
Who you gonna call?!
Ghostbusters: Afterlife is coming to movie screens on November 19 and there are a ton of filming locations across Alberta to look out for.
Paul Rudd, McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard and Carrie Coon star in the latest Ghostbusters movie, along with Bill Murray, Annie Potts, and Sigourney Weaver who are returning as their original characters.
The plot centres around a mom and her two kids. They arrive in a small town and realize they share a link to the original ghostbusters and unearth a hidden legacy that their grandfather left behind.
From Calgary to Dorothy and Fort MacLeod to Turner Valley, the filming locations spotted by Sceenit are super familiar if you know the area.
While this isn't a list of every location, it gives you a taste of what to expect from the trailers released so far.
Turner Valley Gas Plant
Where: Turner Valley, Alberta
Deerfoot City Walmart
Where: Calgary, Alberta
Apple Pie Cafe
Where: Beiseker, Alberta
The Empress Theatre
Where: Fort MacLeod, Alberta
W.G. Murdoch School
Where: Crossfield, Alberta
24th Street
Where: Fort MacLeod, Alberta
Ng's Cafe
Where: Beiseker, Alberta
Dorothy
Where: Dorothy, Alberta
Horsethief Canyon
Where: 16km northwest of Drumheller, Alberta
2nd Avenue
Where: Fort MacLeod, Alberta