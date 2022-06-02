11 Iconic TV Shows & Movies You Probably Didn't Know Were Filmed In Alberta
These are pretty major! 🎥
Alberta has been buzzing with film crews over the last few years with massive productions including The Last Of Us and Under The Banner Of Heaven all using the province as a backdrop.
But even before the filming boom, production on a ton of iconic movies took place in Alberta and there are probably quite a few that you didn't even realize were filmed right outside your doorstep.
Next time you're road tripping in Alberta, make sure to look out for the filming locations of some of these famous movies.
The Revenant
The Revenant might be best known as the movie that finally won Leonardo DiCaprio an Oscar, but it was also filmed in Kananaskis Country, Canmore and Drumheller, according to IMDb.
The movie, which is set in 1823 Montana and South Dakota in the U.S., also used Fortress Mountain as the backdrop for an impressive avalanche scene.
Brokeback Mountain
While it's set in Wyoming, Alberta was the backdrop for the 2005 love story starring Jake Gyllenhaal and the late Heath Ledger. It was largely filmed in Kananaskis Country, but cities like Calgary, Fort Macleod and Lacombe were also featured as well as the small towns of Seebe, Cowley, Crossfield and Irricana.
Game Of Thrones
You'll probably be surprised to know that before The Last Of Us filming was spotted across the province, Game Of Thrones also used Alberta for some of its filming.
While it's less obvious what locations were used, a wolf called Quigley from Instinct Animals for Film – an Alberta-based company – was hired to play John Snow's dire wolf Ghost.
Jumanji: The Next Level
As well as Hawaii, Georgia and California, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and his co-stars headed to Alberta to shoot part of the latest Jumanji movie. Scenes mainly took place on the snowy peaks of Fortress Mountain.
Inception
Filming for Inception took its cast all over the world, including Paris, London and California, as well as Alberta. In a Twitter post, one of the film's stars, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, showed where the movie's famous snow fortress was filmed, and it was actually Fortress Ski Resort.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The latest in the Ghostbusters series – starring Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard – was filmed all over the province from the Turner Valley, Calgary, Beiseker, Fort McLeod, Dorothy and Drumheller. If you take a road trip in southern Alberta, you'll be able to hit a lot of the filming spots.
Cool Runnings
This iconic 90s hit uses Calgary as a backdrop for a lot of its filming, which makes sense as it's based on the true story that led the first Jamaican bobsled team to compete in the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary.
You'll be able to spot YYC International Airport and WinSport throughout.
Let Him Go
This 2020 western film was largely filmed in Fort McLeod as well as Didsbury and Drumheller, according to Sceen-It. The movie's star, Kevin Costner, is also set to return to Calgary this year as the parade marshal for the Calgary Stampede.
Interstellar
Alberta might be an unlikely location for a film set in space, but it was actually the location for quite a few scenes in the movie starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway. The baseball game in the film ended with a sandstorm that took place at the Seaman Stadium in Okotoks. Scenes were also filmed at a farm in Longview, according to Sceen-It.
Fargo
According to IMDb, filming for the adaptation of the popular Coen Brothers film, Fargo, took place all over Calgary. The Calgary Public Library became the FBI Headquarters in the series.
Filming for its fourth season moved to Chicago, but it is reportedly heading back to Alberta for its fifth, according to Production Weekly.
Legends Of The Fall
Hollywood A-Listers Brad Pitt and Anthony Hopkins also found themselves in Canada in the 90s to film Legends Of The Fall. Filming took place in Alberta, at locations including Calgary, Morley and Ghost River — where World War I trenches scenes took place, according to IMDb.