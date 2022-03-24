Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
filming in canada

Downtown Calgary Has Been Transformed For 'The Last Of Us' Filming & It's Unrecognizable

Filming is back on in the city. 🎥

Calgary Staff Writer
A destroyed car which is part of The Last Of Us set. Right: The Last Of Us Actors filming a scene.

A destroyed car which is part of The Last Of Us set. Right: The Last Of Us Actors filming a scene.

@litchick1979 | Instagram, dbaxter1304 | Reddit

HBO's The Last Of Us is back filming in Alberta and areas of downtown Calgary have been completely transformed to resemble post-apocalyptic locations from the hit video game.

People in Calgary shared photos after spotting destroyed cars and dumpsters around Centennial Place on Third Avenue S.W. The inside of a building in the same area was also transformed to look like the inside of a disused bank.

The Mandolorian and Game of Thrones star Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, who also starred in Game Of Thrones, were spotted filming at the same location by a Reddit user.

The Last Of Us follows the story of Joel, a smuggler, who is escorting teenage girl Ellie across the post-apocalyptic U.S.

Filming for the show has been taking place across Alberta including Okotoks, Canmore and Edmonton.

from Calgary

Destroyed cars were also seen in an alley between 10 and 11 Ave.

The show, which also stars Euphoria's Storm Reid, is "likely to be the largest project shooting in Canada", the IATSE 212 President Damian Petti told CTV. He said the money being spent "well exceeds the eight-figure per episode mark".

It joins a lot of other TV shows currently filming in Calgary including a series based on the lives of musicians Tegan and Sara, and a new Netflix show based on the novel My Life With Walter Boys.

Filming for The Last Of Us is expected to wrap in June 2022, according to ACTRA.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...