Downtown Calgary Has Been Transformed For 'The Last Of Us' Filming & It's Unrecognizable
Filming is back on in the city. 🎥
HBO's The Last Of Us is back filming in Alberta and areas of downtown Calgary have been completely transformed to resemble post-apocalyptic locations from the hit video game.
People in Calgary shared photos after spotting destroyed cars and dumpsters around Centennial Place on Third Avenue S.W. The inside of a building in the same area was also transformed to look like the inside of a disused bank.
The Mandolorian and Game of Thrones star Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, who also starred in Game Of Thrones, were spotted filming at the same location by a Reddit user.
The Last Of Us follows the story of Joel, a smuggler, who is escorting teenage girl Ellie across the post-apocalyptic U.S.
Filming for the show has been taking place across Alberta including Okotoks, Canmore and Edmonton.
Destroyed cars were also seen in an alley between 10 and 11 Ave.
The show, which also stars Euphoria's Storm Reid, is "likely to be the largest project shooting in Canada", the IATSE 212 President Damian Petti told CTV. He said the money being spent "well exceeds the eight-figure per episode mark".
It joins a lot of other TV shows currently filming in Calgary including a series based on the lives of musicians Tegan and Sara, and a new Netflix show based on the novel My Life With Walter Boys.
Filming for The Last Of Us is expected to wrap in June 2022, according to ACTRA.