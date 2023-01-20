'The Last Of Us' Star Gabriel Luna Got Called A 'Baby' For His Reaction To Canadian Winter
"I've never quite experienced anything like it."
Even the most seasoned Canadian knows that winter can be a pretty brutal ordeal, and one of the stars of HBO's newest series, The Last Of Us, received a classic Canadian response when he complained about the cold.
In an interview with CTV News Calgary, Gabriel Luna, who is starring in The Last Of Us as Tommy Miller, opened up about his experience of filming the series in Alberta.
Luna, who was in Alberta for around five months of the long 217-day shoot, got to see Alberta in the summer and the winter and definitely noticed a huge difference.
Gabriel Luna talks to CTV News anchor Camilla Di Giuseppe about his role as Tommy Miller in the HBO smash hit The Last of Us.
"I got to experience Calgary, Alberta in the summer, which is just glorious," he said.
"I got to learn how to fly fish and experience a lot of the natural beauty."
However, when he returned to Alberta to continue filming, winter had already set in which was a lot for the Texan to handle.
"I returned in the winter to the coldest month of my life. I've never quite experienced anything like it," he said.
While the temperatures were a frosty minus 20, Luna said the crew wasn't too sympathetic about the cold.
"All the grips were telling me I was just being a big baby," he said. "They said 'wait until it's negative 40 and then come talk to me.'"
Despite the chilly conditions, Luna added that he loved being in Alberta.
Luna isn't the only The Last Of Us star to share the love, as Pedro Pascal also had nothing but praise for his time in Alberta.
"Shout out to Canada. I love Canada. Take me back!" he said.
Where can I watch The Last Of Us in Canada?
The series is airing on HBO and HBO Max in the U.S. and Canadians will be able to watch weekly on Crave from January 15, 2023.
- Downtown Calgary Has Been Transformed For 'The Last Of Us' Filming & It's Unrecognizable ›
- 'The Last Of Us' Star Bella Ramsey Got Nostalgic About Her Time Filming In Alberta & It's Sweet ›
- 'The Last Of Us' Stars Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey Raved About This Small Town In Alberta ›
- 'The Last Of Us' Star Pedro Pascal Opened Up About Filming In Alberta & How Canadian It Felt ›