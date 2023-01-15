'The Last Of Us' Filming Locations Are All Over Alberta & You Might Recognize These Spots
It airs on January 15.
Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably seen that HBO's latest smash TV showThe Last Of Us is here and despite being set in the U.S., it was actually filmed in Alberta.
The long-awaited adaption of the hit video game The Last Of Us premieres on Sunday, January 15 and viewers will finally be able to see how Alberta was completely transformed for the show.
The show follows a smuggler Joel (played by Pedro Pascal) who is escorting teenager Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) across the U.S. after a fungus outbreak causes humans to become cannibalistic creatures.
Filming locations were spotted all over Alberta including some super realistic sets.
IATSE 212 President Damian Petti told CTV News in 2021 that the shoot for The Last Of Us was "likely the largest project shooting in Canada", exceeding the eight-figure per episode mark.
So we're expecting some pretty dramatic transformations to match the huge budget.
Canmore
Canmore during filming The Last Of UsCharlie Hart | Narcity
The popular mountain town of Canmore was taken over for filming the series last year. Glimpses of the town can be seen in the trailer, including the landmark engine bridge.
Canmore also turned out to be a pretty popular spot with the show's stars with both Pascal and Ramsey calling it their favourite place they visited while filming.
“Every inch of Canmore was just this magical little town... with really great fudge," Pascal said in an interview with Mobile Syrup.
Okotoks
The small town of Okotoks was also used for filming in the early part of 2022 but it's not yet known what part of the story it will feature it.
Residents around Suntree Lane and Suntree Place were told film crews would be bringing in extra trees, greenery and snow to the area ahead of the shoot.
People also spotted tons of filming equipment and even a fake horse on hand.
Calgary
Calgary during filming The Last Of UsCharlie Hart | Narcity
Tons of filming took place in Calgary over the course of the almost year-long shoot. Huge parts of downtown were transformed into a post-apocalyptic city complete with destroyed cars, dumpsters and posters.
Pascal and Ramsey were even spotted shooting some tense-looking scenes in the city.
Where is The Last Of Us filming?
As well as Canmore, Calgary and Okotoks, shooting for the series also took place all over Alberta, including Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Waterton, High River, and Fort Macleod.
We can't wait to see more of Alberta on screen!
When is The Last Of Us airing?
The first episode of The Last Of Us is out on Sunday, January 15 2023.
How many episodes is The Last Of Us on HBO?
According to Warner Media, there will be nine episodes of The Last Of Us airing.
How can I watch The Last Of Us in Canada?
While the show will be airing on HBO and HBO Max in the U.S., Canadian viewers will be able to check out the series on Crave.