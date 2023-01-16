'The Last Of Us' Star Pedro Pascal Opened Up About Filming In Alberta & How Canadian It Felt
HBO's latest hit series, The Last Of Us, is finally airing and one of the show's stars Pedro Pascal took the opportunity to give a special shout-out to Canada.
Speaking to CTV's etalk at the premiere of The Last Of Us, Pascal declared his love for Canada after spending a year in the Great White North shooting the series.
"Shout out to Canada. I love Canada. Take me back!" Pascal said.
Pascal opened up about filming 'The Last Of Us' in Calgary, and what made the show feel Canadian. #TheLastOfUs premieres January 15 at 9pm ET on Crave.
Pascal – who has had starring roles in The Mandalorian and Game Of Thrones – also opened up about why Alberta was the perfect place to film the series, which started airing on January 15.
The Last Of Us follows the journey of Joel (Pascal) and Ellie (played by Game Of Thrones star Bella Ramsey) as they travel across the U.S. after a fungus outbreak causes many humans to become zombie-like creatures.
"I can understand why we ended up shooting the series in Calgary, well throughout all of Alberta really," he said.
"There's such a powerful and dynamic physical landscape to Alberta. We used the real mountains, the real rivers, the real lakes, prairies, snow and all of it, and also built these incredible sets," he explained.
Huge parts of Alberta were turned into post-apocalyptic scenes complete with destroyed cars, dumpsters and posters to bring the series to life.
As well as Alberta providing the perfect backdrop for the series, Pascal had nothing but kind words to say about the Canadian crew.
"There was this very beautiful dedication that our crew had that did feel Canadian," he explained.
"We were shooting for a year and the dedication and the level of enthusiasm never wavered ever."
We think most Canadians will probably agree that Pascal is welcome back anytime!
Where in Alberta is The Last Of Us filmed?
Filming for the big-budget show took the cast all over the province from Calgary, Canmore, Edmonton, High River, Grande Prairie, Okotoks and more.
Where can I watch The Last Of Us in Canada?
The series will be on weekly from January 15, 2023. The first episode aired on January 15 on HBO and HBO Max in the U.S. Canadians will be able to watch the series on Crave.
