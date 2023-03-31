'The Last Of Us' Is Reportedly Returning To Canada To Film Season 2 & Here's What We Know
Joel and Ellie will be back!
People around the world have been pining for news on The Last Of Us after the first series of the hit show ended earlier this month, but luckily, season two is on its way and it seems like a location has been picked for production already.
The HBO show broke records after it started airing in January 2023 and there's been a lot of speculation about season two.
The series, which is based on the video game series of the same name, follows smuggler Joel (Pedro Pascal) and teenager Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they travel across the U.S. after a highly infectious fungus destroys most of civilization.
Will there be a season 2 of The Last Of Us?
Shortly after the first season started airing, HBO announced that a second season of The Last Of Us was coming.
Not only that, there might actually be even more seasons in the works. The second season will likely follow the storyline of the game The Last Of Us: Part II.
In an interview with GQ, co-creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin confirmed it would take more than one more season to span the second part of the game.
Where is The Last Of Us season 2 being filmed?
While the first season was filmed in locations throughout Alberta including Calgary, Edmonton, Fort Macleod, Canmore and more.
While there's been speculation on where the second season will be filming, apparently, production will largely take place in Vancouver for season two, according to Deadline.
It would make sense as a lot of the second game is based in the Pacific Northwest.
When will season 2 of The Last Of Us be released?
While we can take joy in the fact that season two and beyond are coming, fans will be in for a bit of a wait.
Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, Ramsey said it will "be a while" before we see more from Joel and Ellie.
"I think we’ll probably shoot at the end of this year, beginning of next. So it’ll probably be the end of 2024, early 2025."