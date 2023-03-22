'The Last Of Us' Cast Shared The Most Adorable Throwbacks To Their Time Filming In Alberta
We're crying already! 😭
The first season of The Last Of Us might be over, but at least the cast has been sharing so much love for their time shooting in Alberta.
Filming took them all over the province from Calgary, Edmonton, Canmore and more and it seems like the cast had an absolute blast throughout.
So if you're already missing the series, stars including Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna and Rutina Wesley have shared the cutest behind-the-scenes shots.
Here's hoping they all return to Canada soon enough!
Pedro Pascal shouted out the crew
Pascal has gushed about Canada so much during interviews about the series and he's already shared so many cute photos from his time filming in Alberta.
He posted photos with cast mates including Ramsey, Nico Parker, Merle Dandridge, Ashley Johnson and Anna Torv throughout the show's filming.
"Greatest. Crew. Evah," he said.
The love didn't end there
Pascal also shared the cutest shots from filming the finale with Ramsey, including a hilarious blooper in a dramatic scene where he's clearly struggling to get his lines right.
"To #TheLastofUs cast, creators, and crew. I would stay alive for any of you. Apocalypse level gratitude," he added.
Bella Ramsey bonded with a giraffe
Contrary to what a lot of people thought, the giraffe featured in the finale was actually a real-life giraffe at Calgary Zoo and Ramsey posted an adorable throwback to meeting Nabo for the first time ahead of filming.
Gabriel Luna shared a cute family bonding trip
While the Miller family are sadly only together for a short time, that didn't mean there wasn't plenty of family bonding. Luna, who plays Pascal's brother, shared the sweetest snaps with Pascal and Parker on a family outing rafting on the Bow River.
Working with animals isn't easy
Wesley, who appears in episode six as Tommy's wife Maria, also got in on the action, sharing the real behind-the-scenes story on what it's like to worth with horses. Spoiler alert – it's not easy!
"My horse Maddie wasn’t feeling it lol, especially when I tried to get her to GO! But she was gorgeous so that made up for it," she joked.
Wesley also shared her love for the cast, crew and shooting in Alberta.
"So happy to be apart of this journey that is #TheLastOfUs. Incredible actors, an amazing crew and one of the most beautiful locations I’ve ever shot in. I’m definitely a true fan," she added.