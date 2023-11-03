'The Last Of Us' Season 2 Will Begin Filming In Vancouver Soon & Here's What We Know So Far
We can't wait to see the cast back in Canada!
The Last Of Usseason 2 will begin filming on Canada's West Coast in the new year.
The boss of HBO, Casey Bloys, confirmed the second season of the hit show will enter production in early 2024, according to a report by Variety.
Season 1 of the show, which is based on a video game of the same name,was a huge success when it premiered on HBO in January 2023.
The show followed Joel, played by Pedro Pascal, and Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, as they travelled across the U.S. to find a cure for a deadly fungal infection.
It was renewed for a second season before the Season 1 finale even aired.
While the exact filming locations of Season 2 have yet to be confirmed, we do know it will be shot in Vancouver and we can't wait to see the cast back in Canada.
Here's everything we know about The Last of Us Season 2 so far.
Will there be a Season 2 of The Last of Us?
Yes, The Last of Us was renewed for a second season before the Season 1 finale aired in March 2023.
When will The Last of Us Season 2 begin filming?
According to Variety, HBO boss Casey Bloys confirmed that Season 2 of The Last of Us will enter production in early 2024.
Where will Season 2 of The Last of Us be filmed?
Season 2 of The Last of Us will be filmed in Vancouver.
The city's mayor Ken Sim confirmed the news on Twitter in March 2023.
"The biggest show on television today will be moving its production to Vancouver for their next season," Sim wrote in the tweet.
"This is yet another sign of the strength of Vancouver’s film and television sector. Welcome to Hollywood North, @TheLastofUsHBO."
In an interview with Global News in March 2023, the CEO of Creative BC, Prem Gill, said the province was "thrilled' to host the cast and crew.
"With an exceptional crew base and an unparalleled range of stunning locations, we are poised to build on the precedent set by Alberta’s exceptional work on season one," Gill said.
Exact filming locations of the second season have yet to be confirmed so we'll just have to stay tuned!
Season 1 of The Last of Us was filmed in Alberta, including in Calgary, Edmonton and Canmore.
The cast spoke fondly of filming in Canada after they wrapped up the first season.
"Shout out to Canada. I love Canada. Take me back!" Pascal said when speaking to eTalk about the show.
We're glad you'll be back soon, Pedro!
Will Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey be in Season 2 of The Last of Us?
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will both reprise their roles as Joel and Ellie in Season 2 of The Last of Us, as reported by Esquire.
When will The Last of Us Season 2 air?
An exact premiere date for the second season of The Last of Us has not been confirmed.
However, in an interview with Deadline in May, HBO Head of Drama Francesca Orsi said the show was expected to return sometime in 2025.
Will there be a Season 3 of The Last of Us?
While we do know there will be a Season 2 of The Last of Us, a third season hasn't been confirmed.
However in an interview with Deadline, HBO Head of Drama Francesca Orsi, indicated that a third season could very much happen.
"I think Craig [Mazin] and Neil [Druckmann] are still figuring out where they’re going to come to an end," Orsi said.
"We have loosely heard that there will be a Season 3 idea for the series, but at this point, we’re taking it one season at a time. There’s no guarantee at this point that we’ll have a Season 3 but I know that they both have a vision for Season 3. Whether that lends itself to doing more [seasons], I don’t know yet."