TikTokers Spotted A Big 'The Last Of Us' Editing Mistake & It's 'Better Than A Starbucks Cup'
"HBO editors are always slacking."
HBO's The Last Of Us Episode 6 includes plenty of gorgeous shots of Alberta's winter wilderness, but that didn't distract one viewer from noticing a major mistake that somehow wound up in the final cut of the show.
An eagle-eyed TikToker is calling out a cringey mistake in the latest episode, in which someone clearly forgot to edit out the camera crews shooting the scene.
The mistake happens about 13 minutes into the episode during an overhead shot of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they're crossing a snow-covered bridge. The duo are seen walking across the bridge to the right of the frame, but if you look to the left, you can see several people huddled under some trees with a camera, and a few more just off the road.
"They might have accidentally left a few of the film crew in the shot," TikToker Chase Osborne points out in a video with over 215,000 views to date.
@domineo32
The Last of Us : Season 1, Episode 6. About 15 minutes in. They might have accidentally left a few of the film crew in the shot. #thelastofus #hbomax #filmcrew #accident
We checked the moment in question and the film crew was still visible for Crave viewers in Canada on Wednesday.
Yikes.
"This scene was so pretty to me I didn't notice lol," wrote on TikToker in the comments.
"Those are frozen infected," joked another.
The mistake immediately drew comparisons to HBO's Game Of Thrones, which saw a few embarrassing moments like this during its final season of the show. In one case, viewers noticed that someone had left a Starbucks coffee cup on the table at what was supposed to be a medieval dining hall.
"Better than a Starbucks cup," observed one person in the comments.
"HBO editors are always slacking," wrote another.
"How do these multi million dollar productions miss this stuff," added someone else. "Im more precious with my 5 minute YouTube drone videos."
Several people were shocked that Osborne would even notice something like that, and he later showed up in the comments to explain himself.
"Gorgeous scenes! No hate on the show," he wrote. "I'm surprised I noticed it but maybe it was the blue tarp looking thing that just popped out at me."
HBO has edited mistakes like this in the past, so it's likely just a matter of time before they do the same here.
The Last Of Us airs Sunday nights on HBO in the United States and Crave in Canada.