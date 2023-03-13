Here Are The Alberta Filming Locations For Episode 9 Of 'The Last Of Us' (PHOTOS)
The series finale went out in style!
Viewers are collectively mourning as the final episode of HBO's The Last Of Us aired last night and it's time to wave goodbye to seeing Alberta on screen ... for now, at least.
The finale was mainly set in Salt Lake City, but scenes were filmed all over Alberta including Grande Prairie. Calgary and Kananaskis.
While the episode signalled a wrap on season one, the show has already been confirmed for a season two and its star Pedro Pascal even let slip that filming would be back in Canada.
As always, there may be spoilers ahead so proceed with caution!
Field Hospital
Parts of Glenmore Trail were also used in the episode.
Liane Hentscher | HBO
The finale sees Joel and Ellie headed to a Firefly hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. As they roam through the city, the pair come across a field hospital used when the infection first broke out.
The hospital was built in Bridgeland in Calgary, according to Travel Alberta. Parts of Glemore Trail in Calgary were also used as the set of an abandoned highway.
Calgary Zoo
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey filmed with giraffes at Calgary Zoo.
Liane Hentscher | HBO
One of the most heartfelt moments of the episode took place when Joel and Ellie stumbled upon a herd of giraffes and were able to feed one of them. It turns out the giraffe was real and Pascal and Ramsey actually filmed the impressive scene at Calgary Zoo.
In a documentary on the making of the show, Ramsey said being so close to the animal was "like a spiritual experience."
Hospital
A hospital in Grande Prairie was used for a dramatic showdown in the finale.
Liane Hentscher | HBO
In the finale, Joel and Ellie have against all odds made it to their final destination, the Firefly hospital in Salt Lake City. However, the Queen Elizabeth II Ambulatory Care Centre in Grande Prairie, Alberta was actually used as the backdrop for the climatic showdown between Joel and the Fireflies.
Hospital Parkade
A parkade at the CF Chinook Centre mall was also used for some dramatic scenes.
Liane Hentscher | HBO
While the hospital scenes were filmed in northwest Alberta, the hospital parkade scene took viewers right back to Calgary. The parkade at one of Calgary's most popular malls, the CF Chinook Centre, was used as Joel and Marlene fought over Ellie's fate.
Driving to Jackson
Highway 40 has gorgeous views of the Rockies.
Once again the episode featured Alberta's truly stunning natural landscape too. A bird's eye view of the mountains and trees over Highway 40, just outside Nordegg was used to film Joel driving back to Jackson.
The highway has incredible views of the Rockies so it's no wonder the scene made the cut.
Barrier Lake
As Joel and Ellie hike back to Jackson, the pair stop on the outskirts of town. According to Travel Alberta, the last shot of the entire season was filmed around the stunning Barrier Lake in Kananaskis.
If you want to follow in Joel and Ellie's footsteps quite literally, Barrier Lake is also a super popular hiking trail.
- 'The Last Of Us' Star Pedro Pascal Opened Up About Filming In Alberta & How Canadian It Felt ›
- Filming For 'The Last Of Us' Was Reportedly Shut Down In Alberta When A Gunman Appeared ›
- Here's The Alberta Filming Locations You Can See In Episode 4 Of 'The Last Of Us' (PHOTOS) ›
- TikTokers Spotted A Big 'The Last Of Us' Editing Mistake & It's 'Better Than A Starbucks Cup' ›