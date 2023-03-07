Someone Is Matching Scenes From 'The Last Of Us' With Their Exact Filming Locations IRL
Their eye for detail got a shoutout from the cast!
The Last Of Us fans In Alberta have been having a field day with so many parts of the province showing up throughout the series.
One eagle-eyed Albertan went to the next level and matched up some of the show's moments with their exact filming locations and the attention to detail is so impressive that they even caught the cast's attention.
Mark Cogan told Narcity that chasing down movie and TV locations is a hobby of his, so he decided to match up some of the scenes in the hit HBO show with their real-life location in the town of Canmore while visiting.
While the series was shot all over the province, Canmore doubles up as Jackson, Wyoming in episode six of The Last Of Us and is the location of a dramatic reunion between Joel (played by Pedro Pascal) and his brother, Tommy (played by Gabriel Luna).
Cogan was able to perfectly match up shots of Bella Ramsey riding into the town on horseback, as well as photos of Pascal and Luna, which he shared on Instagram.
His efforts haven't gone unnoticed either. After Cogan's photos were shared by the popular Instagram account @filmtourismus, they were also shared by Ramsey and Luna on their Instagram stories
"The last 24 hours have been pretty surreal," Cogan told Narcity.
Luckily, Cogan doesn't plan to stop with just one episode.
"The Last Of Us is a wonderful showcase for Alberta and I plan to cover all of the episodes in time," he said.
We can't wait to see more photos!