Here Are The Alberta Filming Locations For Episode 8 Of 'The Last Of Us' (PHOTOS)
Did you spot any of these places? 👀
The penultimate episode of HBO's The Last Of Ushas just aired and once again, there were a ton of brand new locations in Alberta used as filming locations.
Episode eight, called "When We Are In Need," was mostly filmed in the idyllic mountain town of Waterton however, it definitely wasn't quite as dreamy in the show.
The episode might have been one of the most stomach-churning yet as it saw Ellie come face to face with a religious group with a big secret.
If you haven't watched the episode yet, there may be spoilers ahead!
Okotoks
Once again, the episode starts off in a residential area of Okotoks, where Ellie is trying to nurse Joel back to health.
The scenes were filmed around Suntree Lane and Suntree Place in southern Alberta back in February 2022.
Waterton
Joel and Ellie at the resort.
Liane Hentscher | Courtesy of HBO
Episode eight sees another change in location — this time a lot of the episode was filmed in the stunning lakeside town of Waterton, right in the heart of Waterton Lakes National Park.
While filming took place in winter, come summertime, the town is a paradise.
Bayshore Inn
Scenes with David and his followers were filmed at Bayshore Inn.
Liane Hentscher | Courtesy of HBO
During the episode, it's revealed that David's group of followers live in a resort, where he is holding Ellie against her will.
According to Travel Alberta, the lake-front resort used to film was actually Bayshore Inn in Waterton. Thankfully the hotel is still intact, despite the truly chaotic final moments of the episode.