the last of us

Here Are The Alberta Filming Locations For Episode 8 Of 'The Last Of Us' (PHOTOS)

Did you spot any of these places? 👀

Calgary Staff Writer
The religious group out hunting in The Last Of Us. Right: Waterton.

The religious group out hunting in The Last Of Us. Right: Waterton.

HBO Max | YouTube, Lisa Bourgeault | Dreamstime

The penultimate episode of HBO's The Last Of Ushas just aired and once again, there were a ton of brand new locations in Alberta used as filming locations.

Episode eight, called "When We Are In Need," was mostly filmed in the idyllic mountain town of Waterton however, it definitely wasn't quite as dreamy in the show.

The episode might have been one of the most stomach-churning yet as it saw Ellie come face to face with a religious group with a big secret.

If you haven't watched the episode yet, there may be spoilers ahead!


Okotoks

Okotoks

Okotoks

Google Maps

Once again, the episode starts off in a residential area of Okotoks, where Ellie is trying to nurse Joel back to health.

The scenes were filmed around Suntree Lane and Suntree Place in southern Alberta back in February 2022.

Waterton

Joel and Ellie at the resort.

Joel and Ellie at the resort.

Liane Hentscher | Courtesy of HBO

Episode eight sees another change in location — this time a lot of the episode was filmed in the stunning lakeside town of Waterton, right in the heart of Waterton Lakes National Park.

While filming took place in winter, come summertime, the town is a paradise.

Bayshore Inn

Scenes with David and his followers were filmed at Bayshore Inn.

Scenes with David and his followers were filmed at Bayshore Inn.

Liane Hentscher | Courtesy of HBO

During the episode, it's revealed that David's group of followers live in a resort, where he is holding Ellie against her will.

According to Travel Alberta, the lake-front resort used to film was actually Bayshore Inn in Waterton. Thankfully the hotel is still intact, despite the truly chaotic final moments of the episode.

From Your Site Articles
Charlie Hart
Calgary Staff Writer
Charlie Hart is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on Alberta news and is based in Calgary, Alberta.
Recommended For You
Loading...