Here's The Alberta Filming Locations You Can See In Episode 4 Of 'The Last Of Us' (PHOTOS)
Did you recognize these places?
The fourth instalment of HBO'sThe Last Of Ushas just aired and once again, there were some recognizable Alberta landmarks featured throughout the episode.
The episode was mainly set in Kansas City as Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) continue on their journey to Wyoming. However, the majority of the episode was shot around Calgary.
There may be spoilers ahead, so if you haven't watched the episode yet, you've been warned.
High Level Bridge
High Level Bridge in Lethbridge.
One of the most obvious Alberta locations seen as Joel and Ellie are making their way from Lincoln to Wyoming, is Lethbridge's High Level Bridge.
Airport Tunnel
Calgary Airport Tunnel
As Joel and Ellie make their way to Wyoming, one of the first places they arrive at is a tunnel into Kansas City, which has been blocked off by bandits. However, the scene was actually filmed at the Airport Tunnel in Calgary.
Stephen Avenue
Stephen Ave. in Calgary.
Huge parts of Stephen Ave. including the iconic Globe Cinema were completely transformed into Kansas City. It's seen as Joel and Ellie drive around the city, trying to find their way back to the highway.
The Bell Block
Bell Block in Calgary.
Huge parts of the action in episode four takes place in Kansas City where Joel and Ellie come face to face with members of a revolutionary group. One of the buildings seen is the iconic Bell Block on Macleod Trail.
Areas between Macleod Trail and First St. S.E. in Calgary were used as Joel and Ellie try to escape and crash into a laundromat.
Wheatland County
\u201cFor #TLOU 104 I\u2019m highlighting the amount of in-camera work the art dept did, building a gas station and 100 or so fully aged and weathered vehicles: \n(1) Scout photo\n(2) Mid-way through build (snow!) \n(3) In-camera as shot (no tweaks)\n(4) Post VFX and DI final shot (added depth)\u201d— Eben Bolter BSC (@Eben Bolter BSC) 1675705518
The Last Of Us cinematographer Eben Bolter showed off the transformation of one road in Wheatland County which was transformed with a huge set including a gas station and tons of aged vehicles.