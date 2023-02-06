the last of us

Here's The Alberta Filming Locations You Can See In Episode 4 Of 'The Last Of Us' (PHOTOS)

Did you recognize these places?

Calgary Staff Writer
A scene from The Last Of Us. Right: One of the sets from The Last Of Us.

A scene from The Last Of Us. Right: One of the sets from The Last Of Us.

HBO Max | YouTube, Charlie Hart | Narcity

The fourth instalment of HBO'sThe Last Of Ushas just aired and once again, there were some recognizable Alberta landmarks featured throughout the episode.

The episode was mainly set in Kansas City as Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) continue on their journey to Wyoming. However, the majority of the episode was shot around Calgary.

There may be spoilers ahead, so if you haven't watched the episode yet, you've been warned.

High Level Bridge

High Level Bridge in Lethbridge.

High Level Bridge in Lethbridge.

Swanie | Dreamstime

One of the most obvious Alberta locations seen as Joel and Ellie are making their way from Lincoln to Wyoming, is Lethbridge's High Level Bridge.

Airport Tunnel

Calgary Airport Tunnel

Calgary Airport Tunnel

Google Maps

As Joel and Ellie make their way to Wyoming, one of the first places they arrive at is a tunnel into Kansas City, which has been blocked off by bandits. However, the scene was actually filmed at the Airport Tunnel in Calgary.

Stephen Avenue

Stephen Ave. in Calgary.

Stephen Ave. in Calgary.

Charlie Hart | Narcity

Huge parts of Stephen Ave. including the iconic Globe Cinema were completely transformed into Kansas City. It's seen as Joel and Ellie drive around the city, trying to find their way back to the highway.

The Bell Block

Bell Block in Calgary.

Bell Block in Calgary.

Charlie Hart | Narcity

Huge parts of the action in episode four takes place in Kansas City where Joel and Ellie come face to face with members of a revolutionary group. One of the buildings seen is the iconic Bell Block on Macleod Trail.

Areas between Macleod Trail and First St. S.E. in Calgary were used as Joel and Ellie try to escape and crash into a laundromat.

Wheatland County

The Last Of Us cinematographer Eben Bolter showed off the transformation of one road in Wheatland County which was transformed with a huge set including a gas station and tons of aged vehicles.

From Your Site Articles
Charlie Hart
Calgary Staff Writer
Charlie Hart is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on Alberta news and is based in Calgary, Alberta.
Recommended For You
Loading...