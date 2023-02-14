Redditors Are Debating The Best Place To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse & Toronto Got Roasted
Would this be Manitoba or Saskatchewan's time to shine? 🧟
The best place to live in Canada is a topic that's widely been discussed and debated around the country.
But, with popular TV show The Last of Us on many people's minds right now, that question recently took a different turn.
On the Reddit thread r/AskACanadian, one user recently posed the question "What's the safest place in Canada if there's a zombie apocalypse?" and the thread received almost 200 responses in under 24 hours.
And it looks like Canadians took the question pretty seriously.
"I think it would be a rural part of Saskatchewan or Manitoba where you have enough farmland to grow food. You could erect a really big fence around your farm to keep out the zombies," the OP added.
However, not everyone agreed, with somebody else suggesting New Brunswick as a prime zombie-survival spot.
"I've said it before and I'll say it again. The town I live in, Oromocto, NB is gonna be near the top of the list," one user said, citing the military base, a Sobeys distribution centre, and low population density among the reasons why.
"Are there other great spots for survival? Absolutely, but it's hard to be much better than Oromocto without being an island," they added.
"But it's Oromocto," another Redditor cheekily commented. "I'll take my chances with the zombies."
Others suggested Northwestern Ontario as the best place in a dystopian situation, due to the low population density, availability of fuel and wildlife, and "optimal geography to defend one's homestead."
A few others thought one of Canada's many islands would be the best way to go.
"Briar Island in Nova Scotia. You have to take two ferries to get there and it never freezes enough to walk to the island. Tancook Island would also be fairly safe as the ferry ride takes about an hour," one comment read.
Some other islands that got a notable mention include Bowen Island in B.C. and Pelee Island in Lake Erie.
P.E.I. and Newfoundland were also named among the possible safest places to be.
Iqaluit, Nunavut, also got a shout out, with the majority of commenters agreeing that they'd stay away from any of Canada's major cities.
Of course, some people decided to find humour in the whole situation, and Toronto ended up getting roasted in the process.
As one Redditor put it, "Toronto. They would get mowed down at intersections anytime they tried to cross the street."
"Zombies couldn’t afford to live in Toronto," another joked. Ouch!
A few others took shots at Montreal because "the zombies would arrive by car and not be able to find anywhere to park and leave."
However, for the most part, the unanimous answer seemed to be that Canada had less reason to worry about a zombie apocalypse than other countries thanks to the weather.
"Anywhere in winter," one Redditor stated. "[The] ground is frozen so zombies can't get out. Any above ground just freeze and you smash 'em with axe handles or hockey sticks."
"By year two of the zombie apocalypse, the worst thing the zombies could do is have their bones get in the way during harvest," another said.
Many others agreed with this theory.
"Seems to me that zombies couldn't endure the rigours of a winter," another Redditor stated.
"They'd lose limbs, their muscles would stop working, and when thawed, even if animated still, their muscles and sh*t wouldn't be all that effective anymore. I think it's the warm countries that get wrecked by zombies."
So, all in all, it looks like we all might just be safe here in Canada in the unlikely event of a zombie apocalypse. Whew!
On the flip side, a 2021 study looked at the worst Canadian cities to survive a zombie apocalypse, and the answers may just surprise you.
