If A Zombie Apocalypse Came To Canada These Cities Would Apparently Be The Most F*cked

Sorry 'bout it. 🧟

Wwphoto | Dreamstime

It seems like nothing is off the table these past few years, so in the event of a potential zombie apocalypse, it's probably best to know how well your city is situated to handle the event.

A recent study from Casino en Ligne looked at 24 big cities in Canada and scored them on factors such as the number of hospitals, military bases, and hunting and outdoor gear stores. It also considered the number of homes that have basements and various other infrastructure needed to survive an attack from the undead.

Three cities in Ontario took the top spots for cities most likely to survive, with Ottawa coming in at first place.

"With 5,436 wind farms and large amounts of solar energy, the city wouldn't have to rely on electricity, meaning residents trying to survive could still cook and keep warm, without worrying about the power going out," the report explained.

"In the event you are injured making a great escape from the flesh-eating zombies, there are 384 available hospitals to help and give you aid," it added.

If A Zombie Apocalypse Came To Canada These Provinces Would Apparently Be F*cked Casino En Ligne

Mount Pearl, Newfoundland takes the unenviable top spot for being the worst city to survive the zombie apocalypse followed by Iqaluit, Whitehorse, Charlottetown and other cities on the east coast and up north.

"Despite the 17 hunting stores, Iqaluit NU ranks as the second-worst city in our research, partly due to its extremely cold climate averaging -6 degrees celsius making survival all the more difficult," says the study. "A tip could be to wear thick, warm clothing, which may help form a protective layer, slowing down the zombies causing vital damage to your body."

May the odds be ever in your favour, friends.

People Are Worried About Zombies In 2021 & The CDC Has A 'Zombie Preparedness' Guide

Well, let's hope that's not a thing.
Michel Karlsson | Dreamstime

Are zombies coming in 2021? We can't know for sure, but the CDC's Zombie Plan from 2011 is resurfacing on the web and it says, "Better safe than sorry."

According to Forbes, people are claiming that the French philosopher Nostradamus predicted that zombies would emerge this year. 

A Zombie Paintball Hunt Is Coming To Ontario This Fall

Will you survive?! 😜
weheartit

If you've ever how long you'd last if you were in the Walking Dead, you've finally got the opportunity to see if you'd survive- literally! 

Bingeman's, well known for their haunted attractions come Halloween season are hosting a 'Paintball Zombie Hunt.' Your objective, whether you opt to go solo or make a team out of your family and friends, is to eliminate as many zombies as you can to save humanity! 

This Horror-Themed Campsite Near Toronto Is The Most Terrifying Place To Go Camping

Do you dare?
Scarefest Scream Park

Looking for a unique camping experience? Just three hours away from Toronto, you can spend a weekend at a horror-themed campsite that will bring all of your darkest fears to life.

Scarefest Scream Park in New Haven, Michigan is a premier attraction that specializes in all things haunted and horrifying. Open since 2006, the park has offered great hair-raising experiences, including haunted hayrides, houses, mazes and forest walks.

A Zombie Survival Camp Exists In Canada And It Will Train You To Survive The Apocalypse

The Walking Dead… In real life!
gearjunkie

No matter how many times we are told by so-called “experts” that a zombie epidemic will never happen, many of us still choose to believe otherwise. Such is the case in Canada, where the zombie fever is so high that there’s even a camp dedicated to the art of zombie survival.

READ ALSO: This Creepy Tunnel Is One Of The Most Haunted Places You Can Visit In Ontario

