If A Zombie Apocalypse Came To Canada These Cities Would Apparently Be The Most F*cked
Sorry 'bout it. 🧟
It seems like nothing is off the table these past few years, so in the event of a potential zombie apocalypse, it's probably best to know how well your city is situated to handle the event.
A recent study from Casino en Ligne looked at 24 big cities in Canada and scored them on factors such as the number of hospitals, military bases, and hunting and outdoor gear stores. It also considered the number of homes that have basements and various other infrastructure needed to survive an attack from the undead.
Three cities in Ontario took the top spots for cities most likely to survive, with Ottawa coming in at first place.
"With 5,436 wind farms and large amounts of solar energy, the city wouldn't have to rely on electricity, meaning residents trying to survive could still cook and keep warm, without worrying about the power going out," the report explained.
"In the event you are injured making a great escape from the flesh-eating zombies, there are 384 available hospitals to help and give you aid," it added.
Casino En Ligne
Mount Pearl, Newfoundland takes the unenviable top spot for being the worst city to survive the zombie apocalypse followed by Iqaluit, Whitehorse, Charlottetown and other cities on the east coast and up north.
"Despite the 17 hunting stores, Iqaluit NU ranks as the second-worst city in our research, partly due to its extremely cold climate averaging -6 degrees celsius making survival all the more difficult," says the study. "A tip could be to wear thick, warm clothing, which may help form a protective layer, slowing down the zombies causing vital damage to your body."
May the odds be ever in your favour, friends.