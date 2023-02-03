'The Last Of Us' Star Pedro Pascal Gushed Over Canada So Much & It Never Gets Old (VIDEOS)
He's even revealed some of his favourite spots on Alberta.
HBO's latest seriesThe Last Of Us has been the hottest topic of conversation for the last few weeks, as has its star Pedro Pascal
Pascal, who plays Joel Miller in the series, is pretty much a viral sensation at this point from calling himself a "cool, slutty daddy" on the red carpet to dancing with a clicker in the lead-up to his hosting gig for Saturday Night Live on February 4.
However, Pascal has also been vocal about his love for Canada, after spending almost a year in Alberta filming The Last Of Us.
And since the series has already been renewed for another season, here's hoping Canada will see Pascal back in the Great White North.
In celebration of the internet's ultimate daddy, here are all the times Pedro Pascal showed Canada some love.
He loved how dedicated the Canadian crew were
@etalkctv
Petition to make Daddy Pedro Pascal an honourary Canadian?! 🤚 Pascal opened up about filming ‘The Last Of Us’ in Calgary, and what made the show feel Canadian. #TheLastOfUs premieres January 15 at 9pm ET on @cravecanada. #pedropascal #pedropascaledit #hbo #canada #alberta #bellaramsey
In an interview with CTV's etalk at the premiere of The Last Of Us, Pascal outright declared his love for Canada.
"Shout out to Canada. I love Canada. Take me back!" Pascal said.
Pascal got into what it was really like to film the series in Alberta and why it's "powerful and dynamic physical landscape" was so well suited to the show, with everything from mountains, rivers, prairies and, as you'd expect, a lot of snow.
He also gushed about how Canadian the whole experience was.
"There was this very beautiful dedication that our crew had that did feel Canadian," he said.
"We were shooting for a year and the dedication and the level of enthusiasm never wavered ever."
One town, in particular, was his favourite spot
Filming for The Last Of Us took the cast all over Alberta from Calgary, Edmonton, High River, Grande Prairie, Okotoks and more. However, one spot Pascal was quick to mention as his favourite.
Speaking to Mobile Syrup, both Pascal and his co-star Bella Ramsey both spoke about how much they loved filming in the mountain town of Canmore, which was used as a double for Jackson, Wyoming.
"My favourite place that we went to was Canmore for sure,” Ramsey said.
“Every inch of Canmore was just this magical little town... with really great fudge," Pascal added.
He was also open to giving the province a light roasting
While chatting on to host James Corden The Late Late Show with James Corden, alongside fellow guest Daisy Edgar-Jones, the trio definitely gave the name Banff a bit of a roasting.
Pascal talked about some of his favourite things to do in Alberta, from dining at Calgary's Model Milk to dog-sledding and visiting Lake Louise.
He also opened up about his first time seeing the Northern Lights
"We were driving from Calgary to Edmonton to go and shoot... I was a passenger in a car and I was like 'what is that?'" he told Corden.
"It was full Spielberg. One of the most unbelievable things I've ever seen."
New episodes of The Last Of Us are out on Sundays on HBO and HBO Max for views in the U.S. and Canadians can watch the series on Crave.
