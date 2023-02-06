'The Last Of Us' Star Pedro Pascal Joked About Filming In A 'Freezing Canadian Forest' On SNL
We'll never look at clickers in same way after this.
The Last Of Us is already be a huge hit for HBO, but its star, Pedro Pascal, might have drawn the short straw when it comes to filming locations.
Pascal, who's currently starring as Joel in The Last Of Us, hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend and used his opening monologue to poke fun at his experience in Canada, where he spent a year filming the series.
He was quick to compare filming locations for The Last Of Us to another HBO hit, The White Lotus, which is set in a luxury resort in Sicily and couldn't be much further away from the post-apocalyptic landscape filled with the Cordyceps fungus that's destroyed humanity.
"For some HBO shows, you get to shoot in a five-star Italian resort surrounded by beautiful people," he said.
Filming in huge mansions and villas in the height of summer in Italy might seem like a dream for some, but Pascal joked that it would be "too easy."
"I want to shoot in a freezing Canadian forest while being chased around by a guy whose head looks like a genital wart," he joked.
We'll never be able to look at clickers in the same way honestly.
Some may argue that a forest in Alberta filled with infected zombie-like creatures is not quite as glamorous as a luxury resort in Sicily, but who's to say?
Despite joking about Canada, Pascal has also shared plenty of love for the Great White North since filming in Alberta, even telling James Corden about some of his favourite things to do in the province.
